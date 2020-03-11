CLOSE
PHOTOS: NMAA state basketball quarterfinals | March 10
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Kirtland Central's Teghan Begay drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Teghan Begay drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone steals the ball and starts a fastbreak for a layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone steals the ball and starts a fastbreak for a layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie gets a fastbreak layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie gets a fastbreak layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Mayfield's Tava Ortiz looks to pass to a teammate during their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Tava Ortiz looks to pass to a teammate during their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Mayfield's Alyssa Alvarez dribbles up the court in the first half of their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Alyssa Alvarez dribbles up the court in the first half of their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Mayfield's Jalyn Willis secures a rebound agianst La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Jalyn Willis secures a rebound agianst La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Mayfield's Kayla Avalos goes for a contested jump shot against La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Kayla Avalos goes for a contested jump shot against La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Highland fans react to their win over Pojoaque Valley in the 4A quarterfinals on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Highland fans react to their win over Pojoaque Valley in the 4A quarterfinals on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
The Carlsbad radio team takes a break from calling the Cavegirls/Hobbs Lady Eagles quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
The Carlsbad radio team takes a break from calling the Cavegirls/Hobbs Lady Eagles quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Hobbs' band plays before their game against Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Hobbs' band plays before their game against Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Portales head coach Wade Fraze talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against Bernalillo on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Portales head coach Wade Fraze talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against Bernalillo on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Portales' Riley Shillings guards a Bernalillo player during the fourth quarter of their 4A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Portales' Riley Shillings guards a Bernalillo player during the fourth quarter of their 4A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Volcano Vista's Savannah McGuire wins the opening tip-off against Centennial during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Volcano Vista's Savannah McGuire wins the opening tip-off against Centennial during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Centennial's Andreana Armendariz looks to pass the ball against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Andreana Armendariz looks to pass the ball against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Centennial's Larissa Laborin fires a mid-range jumper against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Larissa Laborin fires a mid-range jumper against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
The Volcano Vista student section is representing well in their game against Centennial on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
The Volcano Vista student section is representing well in their game against Centennial on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Centennial's Jocelyn Laborin takes a 3-point shot in the first quarter of their 5A quarterfinals game against Volcano Vista on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Jocelyn Laborin takes a 3-point shot in the first quarter of their 5A quarterfinals game against Volcano Vista on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Centennial's Larissa Laborin gets a contested layup against Volcano Vista in their 5A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Larissa Laborin gets a contested layup against Volcano Vista in their 5A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Pojoaque Valley's cheer squad performs during a timeout during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game between Pojoaque Valley and Highland at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Pojoaque Valley's cheer squad performs during a timeout during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game between Pojoaque Valley and Highland at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Highland's Deniece Ryan stops and looks to cut back toward the perimeter against Pojoaque Valley's Jasmine Valdez (3) and Michaela Martinez (4) during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Highland's Deniece Ryan stops and looks to cut back toward the perimeter against Pojoaque Valley's Jasmine Valdez (3) and Michaela Martinez (4) during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Carlsbad's Teran Tiller drives toward the basket against Hobbs' Wisdom Anthony during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's Teran Tiller drives toward the basket against Hobbs' Wisdom Anthony during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Carlsbad's Baylee Molina looks to drive inside toward the basket against Hobbs during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's Baylee Molina looks to drive inside toward the basket against Hobbs during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield’s Chenoa Toledo shoots a free throw against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Bloomfield’s Chenoa Toledo shoots a free throw against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield’s Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Bloomfield’s Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Mayfield’s Kayla Avalos tries to push through three La Cueva defenders during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Mayfield’s Kayla Avalos tries to push through three La Cueva defenders during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Mayfield’s Margarita Salas looks to get a shot off against La Cueva during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Mayfield’s Margarita Salas looks to get a shot off against La Cueva during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington’s Kapiolani Anitielu looks to pass the ball down the right side against Piedra Vista during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Farmington’s Kapiolani Anitielu looks to pass the ball down the right side against Piedra Vista during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy drives toward the basket and collides with Farmington’s Jade Henry during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy drives toward the basket and collides with Farmington’s Jade Henry during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista’s Celina Watson passes the ball down the left side against Farmington during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista’s Celina Watson passes the ball down the left side against Farmington during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Piedra Vista defense must limit points in paint, fast-break buckets

    Volcano Vista dropped 30 points in the paint and 12 fast-break points in its 58-40 5A quarterfinals win over Centennial on Tuesday.

    PV must swarm the inner passing lanes and force Volcano Vista into taking contested or ill-timed 3-pointers. 

    That way, the Lady Panthers can snag easy boards and set up transition scoring chances.

    That approach worked for PV in its 68-51 5A quarterfinals win over Farmington on Tuesday, and Volcano Vista’s only major shooting threats for now are Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez. Bates and Chavez combined for 37 points.

    If Piedra Vista gets stops around the basket, it’ll be on the fast track toward its first state finals in program history.

    Can Navajo Prep contain West Las Vegas duo?

    WLV’s Briana Marquez and Skylin Morgan scored a combined 33 points on 55 percent shooting en route to a 60-47 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Hatch Valley on Tuesday. 

    They’re seizing chances to get to the basket, as well as the free throw line. The duo shot a combined 10-of-17 from the charity stripe.

    The Lady Eagles are fresh off another stellar defensive outing in Tuesday’s 67-55 Class 3A quarterfinal win over Tucumcari, tallying 19 steals.

    The Lady Eagles have plenty of quick, active and instinctive guards that can swipe at the ball and take off the other way.

    Eight Prep players recorded steals on Tuesday. Four of those players (Laila Charley, Hailey Martin, Tai Tai Woods and Amber Garcia) had at least three steals each.

    Prep, which eyes its first state title since 2009, has to take away driving lanes and minimize the damage Marquez and Morgan can do.

    Kirtland Central becoming battle-tested when it matters

    The Lady Broncos got off to a fast start on defense using their full-court press Tuesday against Gallup, and KC withstood a late rally.

    Gallup quickly made it a one-possession game in the second half, and did so multiple times.

    However, Kirtland didn't panic and set up good shots and hit some big free throws in the final minute.

    Kirtland will brace for another tough task in 2018 state champion Portales. 

    Consider Tuesday a blessing in disguise for Kirtland. When things got tough, the Lady Broncos didn't fold.

    This year's 4A semifinals matchups feature three girls basketball powers and a rising program in Highland.

    Kirtland eyes not only back-to-back state finals appearances, but also its first blue trophy since 2012.

    Lady Broncos withstand a furious fourth-quarter rally, hang on to win 61-54 Tuesday at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Farmington Daily Times

    PHOTOS: NMAA state basketball quarterfinals | March 11
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    The Carlsbad Cavegirl cheerleaders perform a routine at halftime during the NMAA state basketball tournament on March, 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Oñate's Alex Contreras takes a contested shot against Volcano Vista on March 11, 2020 in their 5A quarterfinal game at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    Oñate's Alex Contreras takes a contested shot against Volcano Vista on March 11, 2020 in their 5A quarterfinal game at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Oñate's Javan Hollins passes to a teammate against Volcano Vista on March 11, 2020 in their 5A quarterfinal game at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    Oñate's Javan Hollins passes to a teammate against Volcano Vista on March 11, 2020 in their 5A quarterfinal game at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Oñate's Ricky Lujan takes the final shot of the first quarter against Volcano Vista on March 11, 2020 in their 5A quarterfinal game at The Pit in Albuquerque.
    Oñate's Ricky Lujan takes the final shot of the first quarter against Volcano Vista on March 11, 2020 in their 5A quarterfinal game at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Oñate's Javan Hollins takes a 3-point shot against Volcano Vista in the first half of their 5A quarterfinal game on March 11, 2020.
    Oñate's Javan Hollins takes a 3-point shot against Volcano Vista in the first half of their 5A quarterfinal game on March 11, 2020. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Las Cruces' William Benjamin gets some serious air while going for a fastbreak layup against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque
    Las Cruces' William Benjamin gets some serious air while going for a fastbreak layup against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Las Cruces' Ray Brown drives by Clovis' Ethan Gershon in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque
    Las Cruces' Ray Brown drives by Clovis' Ethan Gershon in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Las Cruces' Ray Brown goes for a contested fastbreak layup against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque
    Las Cruces' Ray Brown goes for a contested fastbreak layup against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Las Cruces' slams down a dunk against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque
    Las Cruces' slams down a dunk against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Las Cruces' William Benjamin takes a long distace shot against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque
    Las Cruces' William Benjamin takes a long distace shot against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Las Cruces' Gonzalo Carbalan takes the ball on a fastbreak attempt against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque
    Las Cruces' Gonzalo Carbalan takes the ball on a fastbreak attempt against Clovis in the first half of their 5A quarterfinals game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Artesia's Braxton McDonald tries to find a teammate to pass to while he's in the air against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Artesia's Braxton McDonald tries to find a teammate to pass to while he's in the air against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Artesia's Clay Houghtaling goes for a layup against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Houghtaling finished with seven points. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Artesia's Clay Houghtaling goes for a layup against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Houghtaling finished with seven points. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Artesia's Johntae Rodriguez drives by a Hope Christian defender during their 4A game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Artesia's Johntae Rodriguez drives by a Hope Christian defender during their 4A game on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26.
    Photos from Artesia's game against Hope Christian on March 11, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Hope Christian won, 61-26. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
    Newcomb's Deion Johnhat fires a 3-pointer against Menaul during Wednesday's NMAA boys basketball 2A state quarterfinals game at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
    Newcomb's Deion Johnhat fires a 3-pointer against Menaul during Wednesday's NMAA boys basketball 2A state quarterfinals game at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Menaul's Cody Leslie (3) and Newcomb's Manoah Lee (32) chase after the loose ball during Wednesday's NMAA boys basketball 2A state quarterfinals game at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
    Menaul's Cody Leslie (3) and Newcomb's Manoah Lee (32) chase after the loose ball during Wednesday's NMAA boys basketball 2A state quarterfinals game at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Newcomb's Deontay Begay comes up with a loose ball steal against Menaul's Alex Rael and scores a fast-break layup during Wednesday's NMAA boys basketball 2A state quarterfinals game at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
    Newcomb's Deontay Begay comes up with a loose ball steal against Menaul's Alex Rael and scores a fast-break layup during Wednesday's NMAA boys basketball 2A state quarterfinals game at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Newcomb's Deondre Begay attacks the basket against Menaul during Wednesday's NMAA boys basketball 2A state quarterfinals game at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
    Newcomb's Deondre Begay attacks the basket against Menaul during Wednesday's NMAA boys basketball 2A state quarterfinals game at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Tuesday’s girls quarterfinals scores

      Piedra Vista 68, Farmington 51

      Navajo Prep 67, Tucumcari 55

      Kirtland Central 61, Gallup 54

      Clayton 63, Newcomb 51

      Thursday’s girls semifinals schedule

      Piedra Vista vs. Volcano Vista, 9:45 a.m. at Dreamstyle Arena

      Navajo Prep vs. West Las Vegas, 9:45 a.m. at Santa Ana Star Center

      Kirtland Central vs. Portales, 11:30 a.m. at Dreamstyle Arena

      Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

      Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

