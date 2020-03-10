CLOSE
PHOTOS: NMAA state basketball quarterfinals | March 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Teghan Begay drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Teghan Begay drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone steals the ball and starts a fastbreak for a layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone steals the ball and starts a fastbreak for a layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie gets a fastbreak layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie gets a fastbreak layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Mayfield's Tava Ortiz looks to pass to a teammate during their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Tava Ortiz looks to pass to a teammate during their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Mayfield's Alyssa Alvarez dribbles up the court in the first half of their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Alyssa Alvarez dribbles up the court in the first half of their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Mayfield's Jalyn Willis secures a rebound agianst La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Jalyn Willis secures a rebound agianst La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Mayfield's Kayla Avalos goes for a contested jump shot against La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Kayla Avalos goes for a contested jump shot against La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Highland fans react to their win over Pojoaque Valley in the 4A quarterfinals on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Highland fans react to their win over Pojoaque Valley in the 4A quarterfinals on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
The Carlsbad radio team takes a break from calling the Cavegirls/Hobbs Lady Eagles quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
The Carlsbad radio team takes a break from calling the Cavegirls/Hobbs Lady Eagles quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Hobbs' band plays before their game against Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Hobbs' band plays before their game against Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Portales head coach Wade Fraze talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against Bernalillo on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Portales head coach Wade Fraze talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against Bernalillo on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Portales' Riley Shillings guards a Bernalillo player during the fourth quarter of their 4A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Portales' Riley Shillings guards a Bernalillo player during the fourth quarter of their 4A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Volcano Vista's Savannah McGuire wins the opening tip-off against Centennial during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Volcano Vista's Savannah McGuire wins the opening tip-off against Centennial during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Centennial's Andreana Armendariz looks to pass the ball against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Andreana Armendariz looks to pass the ball against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Centennial's Larissa Laborin fires a mid-range jumper against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Larissa Laborin fires a mid-range jumper against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
The Volcano Vista student section is representing well in their game against Centennial on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
The Volcano Vista student section is representing well in their game against Centennial on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Centennial's Jocelyn Laborin takes a 3-point shot in the first quarter of their 5A quarterfinals game against Volcano Vista on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Jocelyn Laborin takes a 3-point shot in the first quarter of their 5A quarterfinals game against Volcano Vista on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Centennial's Larissa Laborin gets a contested layup against Volcano Vista in their 5A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Larissa Laborin gets a contested layup against Volcano Vista in their 5A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Pojoaque Valley's cheer squad performs during a timeout during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game between Pojoaque Valley and Highland at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Pojoaque Valley's cheer squad performs during a timeout during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game between Pojoaque Valley and Highland at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Highland's Deniece Ryan stops and looks to cut back toward the perimeter against Pojoaque Valley's Jasmine Valdez (3) and Michaela Martinez (4) during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Highland's Deniece Ryan stops and looks to cut back toward the perimeter against Pojoaque Valley's Jasmine Valdez (3) and Michaela Martinez (4) during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Teran Tiller drives toward the basket against Hobbs' Wisdom Anthony during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's Teran Tiller drives toward the basket against Hobbs' Wisdom Anthony during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Carlsbad's Baylee Molina looks to drive inside toward the basket against Hobbs during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's Baylee Molina looks to drive inside toward the basket against Hobbs during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Bloomfield’s Chenoa Toledo shoots a free throw against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Bloomfield’s Chenoa Toledo shoots a free throw against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Bloomfield’s Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Bloomfield’s Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Mayfield’s Kayla Avalos tries to push through three La Cueva defenders during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Mayfield’s Kayla Avalos tries to push through three La Cueva defenders during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Mayfield’s Margarita Salas looks to get a shot off against La Cueva during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Mayfield’s Margarita Salas looks to get a shot off against La Cueva during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington’s Kapiolani Anitielu looks to pass the ball down the right side against Piedra Vista during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Farmington’s Kapiolani Anitielu looks to pass the ball down the right side against Piedra Vista during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy drives toward the basket and collides with Farmington’s Jade Henry during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy drives toward the basket and collides with Farmington’s Jade Henry during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista’s Celina Watson passes the ball down the left side against Farmington during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista’s Celina Watson passes the ball down the left side against Farmington during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    ALBUQUERQUE — Piedra Vista was off and running, coasting to a 68-51 win over crosstown rival Farmington in Tuesday's Class 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Farmington.

    PV set up plenty of easy transition buckets from the start, swiping at the ball and snagging defensive boards. PV also kept driving down the floor for points.

    "We run a pretty good press-breaker, and we were able some transition layups there," PV coach Joe Reed said.

    As the second half progressed, the Lady Panthers was relentless driving to the basket.

    Piedra Vista took on defenders head-on and knocked down layups.

    PV also got the basket in open space, as shooters were already a few steps ahead of the nearest FHS defenders upon reaching the paint.

    Farmington shot 4-of-26 from the floor during the first half, and 18-of-61 overall.

    "When we saw our shots not falling in that first quarter, second quarter, I think got into that little doubt with ourselves," Farmington coach Larenson Henderson said.

    Farmington tried to set up 3-point looks, but PV kept zeroing in on FHS shooters.

    "The defensive intensity, it was really strong," PV shooting guard Celina Watson said.

    FHS generated a little spark with some key jumpers early in the third quarter, but resumed missing easy looks at the rim.

    "When they shoot the ball well, I think we can battle with any team," a baffled Henderson said. "There's just times when I see us too, and we just collapse like this... We just kind of folded a little, I guess."

    Farmington's season ended at 19-11.

    PV (29-3) will face Volcano Vista in the 5A state semifinals at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE