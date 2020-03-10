CLOSE

ALBUQUERQUE — Piedra Vista was off and running, coasting to a 68-51 win over crosstown rival Farmington in Tuesday's Class 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Farmington.

PV set up plenty of easy transition buckets from the start, swiping at the ball and snagging defensive boards. PV also kept driving down the floor for points.

"We run a pretty good press-breaker, and we were able some transition layups there," PV coach Joe Reed said.

As the second half progressed, the Lady Panthers was relentless driving to the basket.

Piedra Vista took on defenders head-on and knocked down layups.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy drives toward the basket and collides with Farmington’s Jade Henry during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

PV also got the basket in open space, as shooters were already a few steps ahead of the nearest FHS defenders upon reaching the paint.

Farmington shot 4-of-26 from the floor during the first half, and 18-of-61 overall.

"When we saw our shots not falling in that first quarter, second quarter, I think got into that little doubt with ourselves," Farmington coach Larenson Henderson said.

Farmington tried to set up 3-point looks, but PV kept zeroing in on FHS shooters.

"The defensive intensity, it was really strong," PV shooting guard Celina Watson said.

FHS generated a little spark with some key jumpers early in the third quarter, but resumed missing easy looks at the rim.

"When they shoot the ball well, I think we can battle with any team," a baffled Henderson said. "There's just times when I see us too, and we just collapse like this... We just kind of folded a little, I guess."

Farmington's season ended at 19-11.

PV (29-3) will face Volcano Vista in the 5A state semifinals at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Buy Photo Farmington’s Kapiolani Anitielu looks to pass the ball down the right side against Piedra Vista during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e