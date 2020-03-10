CLOSE Navajo Prep withstands a late rally by Tohatchi, win 44-34 Saturday at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock. Prep enters 3A playoffs on 13-game win streak. Wochit

RIO RANCHO — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles pulled ahead in the third quarter, topping Tucumcari 67-55 in Tuesday's Class 3A girls basketball state semifinals at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Prep went on a 21-8 third-quarter run. Tucmucari went on a 15-3 run over the final four minutes of regulation, but it was too late.

Navajo Prep (26-2) will face West Las Vegas in the 3A semifinals at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Rio Rancho.

Newcomb girls fall in 2A quarterfinals

The Lady Skyhawks, the No. 3 seed in Class 2A, were upset by 11th-seeded Clayton, falling 63-51 Tuesday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Newcomb's season ended at 25-5.

