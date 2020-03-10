CLOSE

RIO RANCHO — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles pulled ahead in the third quarter, topping Tucumcari 67-55 in Tuesday's Class 3A girls basketball state semifinals at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Prep went on a 21-8 third-quarter run. Tucmucari went on a 15-3 run over the final four minutes of regulation, but it was too late.

Navajo Prep (26-2) will face West Las Vegas in the 3A semifinals at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Rio Rancho.

Newcomb girls fall in 2A quarterfinals

The Lady Skyhawks, the No. 3 seed in Class 2A, were upset by 11th-seeded Clayton, falling 63-51 Tuesday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

Newcomb's season ended at 25-5.

PHOTOS: NMAA state basketball quarterfinals | March 10
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Teghan Begay drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Teghan Begay drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone steals the ball and starts a fastbreak for a layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone steals the ball and starts a fastbreak for a layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie gets a fastbreak layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie gets a fastbreak layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Tava Ortiz looks to pass to a teammate during their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Tava Ortiz looks to pass to a teammate during their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Alyssa Alvarez dribbles up the court in the first half of their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Alyssa Alvarez dribbles up the court in the first half of their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Jalyn Willis secures a rebound agianst La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Jalyn Willis secures a rebound agianst La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Kayla Avalos goes for a contested jump shot against La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Kayla Avalos goes for a contested jump shot against La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Highland fans react to their win over Pojoaque Valley in the 4A quarterfinals on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Highland fans react to their win over Pojoaque Valley in the 4A quarterfinals on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
The Carlsbad radio team takes a break from calling the Cavegirls/Hobbs Lady Eagles quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
The Carlsbad radio team takes a break from calling the Cavegirls/Hobbs Lady Eagles quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Hobbs' band plays before their game against Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Hobbs' band plays before their game against Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Portales head coach Wade Fraze talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against Bernalillo on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Portales head coach Wade Fraze talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against Bernalillo on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Portales' Riley Shillings guards a Bernalillo player during the fourth quarter of their 4A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Portales' Riley Shillings guards a Bernalillo player during the fourth quarter of their 4A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Volcano Vista's Savannah McGuire wins the opening tip-off against Centennial during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Volcano Vista's Savannah McGuire wins the opening tip-off against Centennial during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Andreana Armendariz looks to pass the ball against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Andreana Armendariz looks to pass the ball against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Larissa Laborin fires a mid-range jumper against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Larissa Laborin fires a mid-range jumper against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
The Volcano Vista student section is representing well in their game against Centennial on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
The Volcano Vista student section is representing well in their game against Centennial on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Jocelyn Laborin takes a 3-point shot in the first quarter of their 5A quarterfinals game against Volcano Vista on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Jocelyn Laborin takes a 3-point shot in the first quarter of their 5A quarterfinals game against Volcano Vista on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Larissa Laborin gets a contested layup against Volcano Vista in their 5A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Centennial's Larissa Laborin gets a contested layup against Volcano Vista in their 5A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
Pojoaque Valley's cheer squad performs during a timeout during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game between Pojoaque Valley and Highland at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Pojoaque Valley's cheer squad performs during a timeout during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game between Pojoaque Valley and Highland at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Highland's Deniece Ryan stops and looks to cut back toward the perimeter against Pojoaque Valley's Jasmine Valdez (3) and Michaela Martinez (4) during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Highland's Deniece Ryan stops and looks to cut back toward the perimeter against Pojoaque Valley's Jasmine Valdez (3) and Michaela Martinez (4) during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's Teran Tiller drives toward the basket against Hobbs' Wisdom Anthony during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's Teran Tiller drives toward the basket against Hobbs' Wisdom Anthony during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's Baylee Molina looks to drive inside toward the basket against Hobbs during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Carlsbad's Baylee Molina looks to drive inside toward the basket against Hobbs during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Bloomfield's Chenoa Toledo shoots a free throw against Los Lunas' Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Bloomfield's Chenoa Toledo shoots a free throw against Los Lunas' Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Los Lunas' Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Los Lunas' Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Kayla Avalos tries to push through three La Cueva defenders during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's Kayla Avalos tries to push through three La Cueva defenders during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Mayfield's
Mayfield’s Margarita Salas looks to get a shot off against La Cueva during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington’s Kapiolani Anitielu looks to pass the ball down the right side against Piedra Vista during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Farmington’s Kapiolani Anitielu looks to pass the ball down the right side against Piedra Vista during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy drives toward the basket and collides with Farmington’s Jade Henry during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy drives toward the basket and collides with Farmington’s Jade Henry during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista’s Celina Watson passes the ball down the left side against Farmington during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista’s Celina Watson passes the ball down the left side against Farmington during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
