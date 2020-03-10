CLOSE
PHOTOS: NMAA state basketball quarterfinals | March 10
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Kirtland Central's Teghan Begay drives by a Gallup defender during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Kirtland Central's Aisha Ramone steals the ball and starts a fastbreak for a layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Kirtland Central's Melanie Yazzie gets a fastbreak layup during the first half of their 4A quarterfinals game against Gallup on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Mayfield's Tava Ortiz looks to pass to a teammate during their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Mayfield's Alyssa Alvarez dribbles up the court in the first half of their 5A quarterfinal game against La Cueva on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Mayfield's Jalyn Willis secures a rebound agianst La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Mayfield's Kayla Avalos goes for a contested jump shot against La Cueva during their 5A quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Highland fans react to their win over Pojoaque Valley in the 4A quarterfinals on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
The Carlsbad radio team takes a break from calling the Cavegirls/Hobbs Lady Eagles quarterfinal game on March 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad's cheerleaders prepare for the 5A game between HObbs and Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Carlsbad and its fans stand for the national anthem on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Hobbs' band plays before their game against Carlsbad on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Portales head coach Wade Fraze talks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of their game against Bernalillo on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Portales' Riley Shillings guards a Bernalillo player during the fourth quarter of their 4A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Volcano Vista's Savannah McGuire wins the opening tip-off against Centennial during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Centennial's Andreana Armendariz looks to pass the ball against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Centennial's Larissa Laborin fires a mid-range jumper against Volcano Vista during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
The Volcano Vista student section is representing well in their game against Centennial on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Centennial's Jocelyn Laborin takes a 3-point shot in the first quarter of their 5A quarterfinals game against Volcano Vista on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Centennial's Larissa Laborin gets a contested layup against Volcano Vista in their 5A quarterfinals game on March, 10, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Pojoaque Valley's cheer squad performs during a timeout during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game between Pojoaque Valley and Highland at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Highland's Deniece Ryan stops and looks to cut back toward the perimeter against Pojoaque Valley's Jasmine Valdez (3) and Michaela Martinez (4) during Tuesday's NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Carlsbad's Teran Tiller drives toward the basket against Hobbs' Wisdom Anthony during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Carlsbad's Baylee Molina looks to drive inside toward the basket against Hobbs during Tuesday's NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield’s Chenoa Toledo shoots a free throw against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield’s Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Mayfield’s Kayla Avalos tries to push through three La Cueva defenders during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Mayfield’s Margarita Salas looks to get a shot off against La Cueva during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington’s Kapiolani Anitielu looks to pass the ball down the right side against Piedra Vista during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy drives toward the basket and collides with Farmington’s Jade Henry during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista’s Celina Watson passes the ball down the left side against Farmington during Tuesday’s NMAA 5A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    ALBUQUERQUE — The Bloomfield Lady Bobcats' return to Dreamstyle Arena was a rough one, as Tuesday's Class 4A state quarterfinal against Los Lunas got away from them, fast.

    Bloomfield made its first trip to Albuquerque since its 2018 finals bout with Los Lunas, only to miss plenty of easy scoring chances. Los Lunas coasted to a 62-35 victory.

    Bloomfield built much-needed momentum forcing turnovers in the inner lanes and making key second-chance buckets, cutting the deficit to 32-27 with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

    "That spurt, we played with a lot of confidence, we shot the ball well," Bloomfield coach Tom Adair said. "The opportunities were there for us."

    However, Bloomfield soon missed too many easy buckets below the side of the rim.

    "We just tightened up the (defense) a little bit, put a little more pressure on the ball," Los Lunas coach Marty Zeller said.

    Los Lunas put the game away by closing out the third quarter with a 17-0 run.

    "They came out with the tenacity that they have," Adair said. "(Zeller) changes up his press... you think it's going to be there, but it's not there. We need to do a better job of not panicking, read the defense better." 

    Bloomfield dealt with multiple turnovers attacking the paint, and shots clanked off the rim. The Lady Bobcats swung the ball around for different looks, only to have it go out of bounds or stall pushing their way in.

    "You're constantly scrambling to come back," Adair said.

    Los Lunas did damage knocking down kick-out corner 3-pointers and slashing through the inner driving lanes for easy points.

    Bloomfield’s Halle Payne and Katie Waresback combined for 22 points. BHS committed 27 total turnovers.

    Bloomfield's season ended at 15-14, while Los Lunas (25-4) will face Highland in the 4A semifinals at 8 a.m. Thursday.

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

