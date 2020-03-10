CLOSE

ALBUQUERQUE — The Bloomfield Lady Bobcats' return to Dreamstyle Arena was a rough one, as Tuesday's Class 4A state quarterfinal against Los Lunas got away from them, fast.

Bloomfield made its first trip to Albuquerque since its 2018 finals bout with Los Lunas, only to miss plenty of easy scoring chances. Los Lunas coasted to a 62-35 victory.

Bloomfield built much-needed momentum forcing turnovers in the inner lanes and making key second-chance buckets, cutting the deficit to 32-27 with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

"That spurt, we played with a lot of confidence, we shot the ball well," Bloomfield coach Tom Adair said. "The opportunities were there for us."

However, Bloomfield soon missed too many easy buckets below the side of the rim.

"We just tightened up the (defense) a little bit, put a little more pressure on the ball," Los Lunas coach Marty Zeller said.

Los Lunas put the game away by closing out the third quarter with a 17-0 run.

Buy Photo Bloomfield’s Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

"They came out with the tenacity that they have," Adair said. "(Zeller) changes up his press... you think it's going to be there, but it's not there. We need to do a better job of not panicking, read the defense better."

Bloomfield dealt with multiple turnovers attacking the paint, and shots clanked off the rim. The Lady Bobcats swung the ball around for different looks, only to have it go out of bounds or stall pushing their way in.

"You're constantly scrambling to come back," Adair said.

Los Lunas did damage knocking down kick-out corner 3-pointers and slashing through the inner driving lanes for easy points.

Bloomfield’s Halle Payne and Katie Waresback combined for 22 points. BHS committed 27 total turnovers.

Bloomfield's season ended at 15-14, while Los Lunas (25-4) will face Highland in the 4A semifinals at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Buy Photo Bloomfield’s Chenoa Toledo shoots a free throw against Los Lunas’ Kylee Trujillo during Tuesday’s NMAA 4A girls basketball state quarterfinals game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e