FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers again dealt with a sluggish start in the opening minutes, but again handled business — hammering Manzano 64-45 in Friday's 5A girls basketball state playoff opener at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

"I knew it was a matter of time before our press would catch up to them, and it did," PV coach Joe Reed said.

Manzano set up and knocked down jumpers with confidence in the opening minutes, while PV's shots didn't fall in the opening minutes. Manzano opened with a 12-6 lead.

"(Manzano) hit everything. They hit the jumpers early. They made shots in the beginning, and we didn't," Reed said. "Weren't sitting in the middle of their box-and-one (defense). We were supposed to run, sit in the middle of their box-and-one, and we were getting in too fast."

But after starting with a soft press, PV resorted to a high press. Soon after, the Lady Panthers got plenty of steals and did damage via transition buckets.

PV then pulled ahead for good in the second half.

Farmington girls, Bloomfield girls victorious on road

The Lady Scorpions topped Sandia 67-55 in Friday's 5A playoff opener in Albuquerque, while the Lady Bobcats won 48-44 in Friday's 4A playoff opener at Española Valley.

Just like last year, FHS and PV will do battle in the 5A state quarterfinals at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque, while Bloomfield will face Los Lunas in the 4A state quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Albuquerque.

Prep girls, Kirtland girls also victorious

The Lady Eagles crushed Crownpoint 69-23 in Friday's 3A basketball playoff opener at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while the Lady Broncos edged Shiprock 48-40 in Friday's 4A opener in Kirtland.

Prep will face Tucumcari in the 3A quarterfinals at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, while Kirtland will face Gallup in the 4A quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Albuquerque.

Newcomb girls win 2A playoff opener

The Lady Skyhawks beat McCurdy 65-27 Friday at NHS.

Newcomb will face Clayton in the 2A quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Rio Rancho.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Celina Watson drives toward the basket against Manzano during Friday's 5A girls basketball state playoff opener at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

