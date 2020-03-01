CLOSE
PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Crownpoint girls basketball, District 1-3A semif...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Navajo Prep's Holly Walker moves the ball against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Holly Walker moves the ball against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods looks to get a defensive stop against Crownpoint's Erin Etsitty during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods looks to get a defensive stop against Crownpoint's Erin Etsitty during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Laila Charley calls out a play to teammates against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Laila Charley calls out a play to teammates against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods regains control of the loose ball against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods regains control of the loose ball against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Cienna Harrison (10) and Laila Charley (1) trap Crownpoint's Amaya McMillan near the outer baseline during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Cienna Harrison (10) and Laila Charley (1) trap Crownpoint's Amaya McMillan near the outer baseline during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Crownpoint's Kaleigh Shorty drives down the floor against Navajo Prep during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Crownpoint's Kaleigh Shorty drives down the floor against Navajo Prep during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Crownpoint's Mya Belen attacks the basket against Navajo Prep's Holly Walker (21) and Laila Charley (1) during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Crownpoint's Mya Belen attacks the basket against Navajo Prep's Holly Walker (21) and Laila Charley (1) during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Tia Morgan dribbles the ball in transition and scans the floor for open teammates against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tia Morgan dribbles the ball in transition and scans the floor for open teammates against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin is all smiles after making an and-one 3-pointer against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin is all smiles after making an and-one 3-pointer against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles are built to contend now for the blue trophy, blowing past the competition and securing the No. 1 seed in the 3A state basketball playoffs.

    Prep, which eyes its first state title since 2009, will host District 1-3A foe and 16th-seeded Crownpoint in the first round.

    Navajo Prep's key wins include 4A's Silver, Shiprock (twice) and Bloomfield, 3A's Sandia Prep, as well as 2A powers Newcomb and Mescalero Apache.

    The Lady Eagles (24-2) also went unbeaten in District 1-3A, clinching the district regular season and tournament titles. Prep's two losses came against 4A powers Gallup and Kirtland Central.

    PV girls, Kirtland girls, Newcomb girls all earn top-three seeds

    The Lady Panthers (27-3) are the No. 2 seed in the 5A playoffs and will host No. 15 Manzano, while the Lady Broncos (20-6) earned the No. 2 seed in the 4A playoffs and will host No. 15 Shiprock.

    The Lady Skyhawks (24-4) earned the No. 3 seed in 2A and will host No. 14 McCurdy.

    The Bloomfield girls (14-13) are the No. 9 seed in 4A and will play at No. 8 Española Valley in the first round. The Farmington girls (18-10) are the No. 10 seed in 5A and will open at No. 7 Sandia.

    Prep boys, Newcomb boys will host playoff openers

    The Eagles (20-7) are the No. 7 seed in 3A and will host No. 10 New Mexico Military Institute. The Skyhawks (20-9) are the No. 5 seed in 2A and will host No. 12 Mesilla Valley Christian.

    The Kirtland Central boys (17-11) are the No. 10 seed in 4A and will play at No. 7 Española Valley in the first round.

    First-round girls games will be held on Friday, while first-round boys games will be played on Saturday.

    CLOSE

    Navajo Prep withstands a late rally by Tohatchi, win 44-34 Saturday at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock. Prep enters 3A playoffs on 13-game win streak. Wochit

    Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 5055-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE