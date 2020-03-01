CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles are built to contend now for the blue trophy, blowing past the competition and securing the No. 1 seed in the 3A state basketball playoffs.

Prep, which eyes its first state title since 2009, will host District 1-3A foe and 16th-seeded Crownpoint in the first round.

Navajo Prep's key wins include 4A's Silver, Shiprock (twice) and Bloomfield, 3A's Sandia Prep, as well as 2A powers Newcomb and Mescalero Apache.

The Lady Eagles (24-2) also went unbeaten in District 1-3A, clinching the district regular season and tournament titles. Prep's two losses came against 4A powers Gallup and Kirtland Central.

PV girls, Kirtland girls, Newcomb girls all earn top-three seeds

The Lady Panthers (27-3) are the No. 2 seed in the 5A playoffs and will host No. 15 Manzano, while the Lady Broncos (20-6) earned the No. 2 seed in the 4A playoffs and will host No. 15 Shiprock.

The Lady Skyhawks (24-4) earned the No. 3 seed in 2A and will host No. 14 McCurdy.

The Bloomfield girls (14-13) are the No. 9 seed in 4A and will play at No. 8 Española Valley in the first round. The Farmington girls (18-10) are the No. 10 seed in 5A and will open at No. 7 Sandia.

Prep boys, Newcomb boys will host playoff openers

The Eagles (20-7) are the No. 7 seed in 3A and will host No. 10 New Mexico Military Institute. The Skyhawks (20-9) are the No. 5 seed in 2A and will host No. 12 Mesilla Valley Christian.

The Kirtland Central boys (17-11) are the No. 10 seed in 4A and will play at No. 7 Española Valley in the first round.

First-round girls games will be held on Friday, while first-round boys games will be played on Saturday.

