FARMINGTON — The La Cueva Lady Bears snatched away the District 2-5A regular-season basketball title from the Piedra Vista Lady Panthers, but PV got its revenge on LC by winning Saturday’s district tournament title, 58-53, in Albuquerque.

PV got off to a rough start on the scoring end with just four first-quarter points, but kept it a one or two-possession game much of the night. The Lady Panthers then capitalized on late foul troubles by the Lady Bears, going on a 21-15 run in the fourth quarter.

Elaina Watson scored 11 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

PV (27-3) will now see whether winning the district tournament title will be enough to help secure a top three or four seed in the 5A playoffs.

Prep boys, Newcomb girls clinch district tournament titles

The Prep boys withstood a late rally by Tohatchi, winning Saturday’s District 1-3A tournament title 44-34 at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock.

The Newcomb girls crushed Tse’ Yi’ Gai 72-29 on Saturday to win the District 1-2A tournament title.

Tohatchi slashed Prep’s lead to 31-29 in the fourth quarter, but Dontrelle Denetso responded with a critical 3-pointer and two key free throws to give Prep some breathing room in the final minutes. The Newcomb girls opened on a 40-14 run and took command.

The Eagles (20-7) have won 13 straight games entering the 3A playoffs, while the Lady Skyhawks are 24-4 entering the 2A playoffs.

Shiprock girls fall at Gallup

The Lady Chieftains lost 72-57 in Saturday’s District 1-4A basketball tournament finals.

Shiprock struggled to get its offense going, tallying just 23 first-half points, and couldn’t recover.

Kirtland, PV baseball teams split season-opening twin bills

The Broncos split their doubleheader Saturday at West Las Vegas (losing 4-2, winning 10-2), while the Panthers split their home doubleheader Saturday against St. Pius (losing 2-0, winning 7-4).

Bloomfield baseball wins 2020 opener

The Bobcats topped Bernalillo 6-4 Saturday at John Gutierrez Field in Bloomfield.

