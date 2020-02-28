CLOSE

FARMINGTON – There’s no stopping the Navajo Prep Lady Eagles right now, who thumped Thoreau 90-52 Friday at Shiprock to secure the District 1-3A basketball tournament title.

Prep’s 90-point barrage was a season-best so far.

Prep opened strong with a 24-12 first-quarter run, later putting the game away for good with a 24-4 run in the third quarter.

Prep (24-2) now awaits where it’ll be seeded in this year’s 3A state tournament. All playoff brackets will be announced on the New Mexico Activities Association’s website at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Kirtland boys fall at Gallup

The Broncos lost 60-41 in Friday’s District 1-4A tournament finals.

Gallup seized control late with a 26-11 run in the fourth quarter.

Kirtland (17-11) now awaits where it’ll be seeded in the 4A state playoffs.

