FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista girls, the Shiprock girls, the Navajo Prep boys and the Newcomb girls all secured spots in Saturday’s district basketball tournament title games.

The Lady Panthers topped Farmington 64-54 in Thursday’s District 2-5A semifinals at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while the Lady Chieftains took down Kirtland Central 43-40 in Thursday’s District 1-4A semifinals at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.

The Prep boys clobbered Wingate 59-23 in Thursday’s District 1-3A semifinals at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while the Newcomb girls crushed Ramah 71-44 in Thursday’s district tournament semifinals at NHS.

PV’s Bailey Rasmussen missed her fourth straight game with a minor ligament tear in her ankle.

However, coach Joe Reed said no surgery was needed and he expects her to return for the 5A quarterfinals, or even the 5A playoff opener depending on the first-round matchup.

The PV girls (26-3) will play for the District 2-5A tournament title 5 p.m. Saturday at La Cueva, while the Shiprock girls (11-17) will play for the District 1-4A tournament title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gallup.

The Prep boys will face Tohatchi in the District 1-3A tournament finals at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Shiprock. Just like the Navajo Prep girls, the Prep boys will play at SHS for extra fan capacity.

The Newcomb girls (23-4) will host Tse’ Yi’ Gai, which stunned Rehoboth Christian 46-32 in the other district semifinals game, at 6 p.m. Saturday for the district tournament title.

Gallup beats Bloomfield in District 1-4A girls semis

The Lady Bengals rolled to a 66-43 win over the Lady Bobcats Thursday in Bloomfield.

Bloomfield’s Halle Payne missed Thursday’s game after suffering a concussion and a bruised shoulder against Kirtland last weekend.

Bobcats coach Tom Adair said Payne will be medically cleared by March 4 and ready for the 4A playoffs. Bloomfield is now 14-13.

