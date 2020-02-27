CLOSE
PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Farmington girls basketball, District 2-5A semi...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu attacks the basket against Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu attacks the basket against Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson looks to pass the ball against Farmington's Kamalani Anitielu (3) and Carolyn Thomas (10) during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson looks to pass the ball against Farmington's Kamalani Anitielu (3) and Carolyn Thomas (10) during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Celina Watson (14) and Farmington's Davina Begay (32) fight for the loose ball during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Celina Watson (14) and Farmington's Davina Begay (32) fight for the loose ball during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson is called for a foul against Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson is called for a foul against Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Jade Henry looks to move the ball against Piedra Vista's Adreanna Eaton during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Farmington's Jade Henry looks to move the ball against Piedra Vista's Adreanna Eaton during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu scores on the and-one layup against Piedra Vista's Abrianna Cortez (13) during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu scores on the and-one layup against Piedra Vista's Abrianna Cortez (13) during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Celina Watson drives toward the basket against Farmington during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Celina Watson drives toward the basket against Farmington during Thursday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista girls, the Shiprock girls, the Navajo Prep boys and the Newcomb girls all secured spots in Saturday’s district basketball tournament title games.

    The Lady Panthers topped Farmington 64-54 in Thursday’s District 2-5A semifinals at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while the Lady Chieftains took down Kirtland Central 43-40 in Thursday’s District 1-4A semifinals at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.

    The Prep boys clobbered Wingate 59-23 in Thursday’s District 1-3A semifinals at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while the Newcomb girls crushed Ramah 71-44 in Thursday’s district tournament semifinals at NHS.

    PV’s Bailey Rasmussen missed her fourth straight game with a minor ligament tear in her ankle.

    However, coach Joe Reed said no surgery was needed and he expects her to return for the 5A quarterfinals, or even the 5A playoff opener depending on the first-round matchup.

    The PV girls (26-3) will play for the District 2-5A tournament title 5 p.m. Saturday at La Cueva, while the Shiprock girls (11-17) will play for the District 1-4A tournament title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Gallup.

    The Prep boys will face Tohatchi in the District 1-3A tournament finals at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Shiprock. Just like the Navajo Prep girls, the Prep boys will play at SHS for extra fan capacity.

    The Newcomb girls (23-4) will host Tse’ Yi’ Gai, which stunned Rehoboth Christian 46-32 in the other district semifinals game, at 6 p.m. Saturday for the district tournament title.

    Gallup beats Bloomfield in District 1-4A girls semis

    The Lady Bengals rolled to a 66-43 win over the Lady Bobcats Thursday in Bloomfield.

    Bloomfield’s Halle Payne missed Thursday’s game after suffering a concussion and a bruised shoulder against Kirtland last weekend.

    Bobcats coach Tom Adair said Payne will be medically cleared by March 4 and ready for the 4A playoffs. Bloomfield is now 14-13.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscriptionhttp://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE