Navajo Prep vs. Crownpoint girls basketball, District 1-3A semifinals
Navajo Prep's Holly Walker moves the ball against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods looks to get a defensive stop against Crownpoint's Erin Etsitty during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Laila Charley calls out a play to teammates against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods regains control of the loose ball against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Cienna Harrison (10) and Laila Charley (1) trap Crownpoint's Amaya McMillan near the outer baseline during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Crownpoint's Kaleigh Shorty drives down the floor against Navajo Prep during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Crownpoint's Mya Belen attacks the basket against Navajo Prep's Holly Walker (21) and Laila Charley (1) during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tia Morgan dribbles the ball in transition and scans the floor for open teammates against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin is all smiles after making an and-one 3-pointer against Crownpoint during Wednesday's District 1-3A girls basketball tournament semifinals game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
    FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep girls and the Kirtland Central boys both coasted into the district basketball tournament finals.

    The Lady Eagles crushed Crownpoint 83-44 in Wednesday’s District 1-3A semifinals at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while the Broncos hammered Bloomfield 73-44 in Wednesday’s District 1-4A semifinals at KCHS.

    The Kirtland boys opened on a 20-6 run and never looked back. Despite a sluggish start on the scoring end, tallying just 12 first-quarter points, the Navajo Prep girls capitalized on Crownpoint’s foul troubles in the second quarter onward and battered CHS in the paint.

    The Kirtland boys (17-10) will play at Gallup, which beat Miyamura 72-39 in the other District 1-4A semifinals game, in Friday’s District 1-4A tournament finals.

    The Prep girls (23-2) will face Thoreau, which upset Tohatchi 50-48 in the other District 1-3A semifinals matchup, in Friday’s District 1-3A tournament championship game at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock. The game will be played at Shiprock for extra fan capacity.

    FHS boys, PV boys fall in district tournament openers

    The Scorpions lost 69-51 in Wednesday's District 2-5A basketball quarterfinals at West Mesa, while the Panthers lost 67-37 in the other district quarterfinals matchup at Eldorado.

