FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers and the Farmington Lady Scorpions will do battle again after handling business in Tuesday’s District 2-5A girls basketball tournament openers.

PV overcame a third-quarter deficit to edge Eldorado 49-43 at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while Farmington crushed West Mesa 73-48 at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

PV trailed 32-29 entering the fourth quarter, but finally got their offense going in the final minutes.

FHS opened on a 16-0 run behind some key kick-out corner 3s, later pulling ahead with a 30-13 run in the fourth quarter.

PV and FHS will square off in Thursday’s District 2-5A semifinals at PVHS.

Shiprock girls, Newcomb boys win district basketball tournament openers

The Lady Chieftains topped Miyamura 63-52 in Tuesday’s District 1-4A quarterfinals in Shiprock, while the Skyhawks crushed Ramah 78-30 in Tuesday’s District 1-2A quarterfinals at NHS.

The Aztec girls lost 51-11 in Tuesday’s District 1-4A quarterfinals at Gallup, while the Northwest girls lost 66-21 in Tuesday’s District 1-2A quarterfinals at Rehoboth Christian.

Shiprock will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kirtland Central in the District 1-4A semifinals, while Bloomfield will host Gallup at 6 p.m. Thursday in the other District 1-4A semifinals matchup.

