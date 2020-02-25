CLOSE
Farmington's Davina Begay fights for an offensive rebound against West Mesa during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu drives toward the basket against West Mesa's Monique Jackson during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Carolyn Thomas looks to pass the ball against West Mesa during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Davina Begay puts up a contested shot against West Mesa's Aset Drane (4) during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu drives in for a fast-break layup against West Mesa during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Audrey Henderson drives toward the basket against West Mesa's Alicia Varoz during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
West Mesa's Jazmin Cordova drives along the baseline toward the basket against Farmington's Davina Begay (32) and Kamalani Anitielu (3) during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
West Mesa's Monique Jackson dribbles down the floor in transition against Farmington during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers and the Farmington Lady Scorpions will do battle again after handling business in Tuesday’s District 2-5A girls basketball tournament openers.

    PV overcame a third-quarter deficit to edge Eldorado 49-43 at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while Farmington crushed West Mesa 73-48 at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

    PV trailed 32-29 entering the fourth quarter, but finally got their offense going in the final minutes.

    FHS opened on a 16-0 run behind some key kick-out corner 3s, later pulling ahead with a 30-13 run in the fourth quarter.

    PV and FHS will square off in Thursday’s District 2-5A semifinals at PVHS.

    Shiprock girls, Newcomb boys win district basketball tournament openers

    The Lady Chieftains topped Miyamura 63-52 in Tuesday’s District 1-4A quarterfinals in Shiprock, while the Skyhawks crushed Ramah 78-30 in Tuesday’s District 1-2A quarterfinals at NHS.

    The Aztec girls lost 51-11 in Tuesday’s District 1-4A quarterfinals at Gallup, while the Northwest girls lost 66-21 in Tuesday’s District 1-2A quarterfinals at Rehoboth Christian.

    Shiprock will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kirtland Central in the District 1-4A semifinals, while Bloomfield will host Gallup at 6 p.m. Thursday in the other District 1-4A semifinals matchup.

