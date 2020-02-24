CLOSE

Buy Photo Basketball promo. (Photo: Daily Times stock photo)

FARMINGTON — The La Cueva Lady Bears edged the Piedra Vista Lady Panthers 45-44 in Monday’s District 2-5A regular-season championship tiebreaker game at Cuba High School.

La Cueva will host Saturday’s district tournament championship game. PV will host Eldorado in Tuesday’s district tournament quarterfinals.

Dulce storms back, tops Newcomb boys for District 1-2A basketball title

Dulce went on a 15-3 fourth-quarter run to defeat the Skyhawks 45-43 in Monday’s district regular-season championship tiebreaker game at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.

Newcomb will host Ramah in Tuesday's District 1-2A quarterfinals, while Dulce will host one of Thursday’s District 1-2A semifinals games.

District 1-4A boys basketball tournament underway

Bloomfield topped Aztec 56-39 in Monday’s district quarterfinals game at Bobcat Gym, while Miyamura topped Shiprock 70-59 in the other district quarterfinals game down in Gallup.

Bloomfield will play 6 p.m. Wednesday at Kirtland Central in the district semifinals, while Miyamura will play 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gallup in the other district semifinals matchup.

