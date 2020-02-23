CLOSE The Lady Broncos won 41-34 Saturday at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield, securing back-to-back district championships. Wochit

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central Lady Broncos edged the Bloomfield Lady Bobcats 41-34 Saturday in Bloomfield, clinching back-to-back District 1-4A basketball titles.

KC and Bloomfield will host Thursday’s district tournament semifinals.

Piedra Vista girls crush Farmington

The Lady Panthers won Saturday’s District 2-5A basketball game, 80-44, at PVHS.

Because La Cueva won its district game Friday at West Mesa, LC and PV will play in a tiebreaker for the district title 6:30 p.m. Monday at Cuba High. FHS will host West Mesa at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the district tournament quarterfinals.

The Farmington boys, meanwhile, beat Piedra Vista 69-58 Friday at FHS.

KC boys take second in District 1-4A

The Broncos won Friday’s basketball game 62-48 at Bloomfield.

Kirtland will host one of the two district tournament semifinals games at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while Bloomfield will host Aztec in the district tournament quarterfinals.

