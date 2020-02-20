CLOSE Prep pulls ahead behind three key 3-pointers by Tai Tai Woods in the second quarter, wins 73-55 Thursday to improve to 10-0 in district. Wochit

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles and the Newcomb Lady Skyhawks capped off their undefeated district basketball records in dominating fashion tonight.

Prep took down District 1-3A foe Tohatchi 73-55 at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while Newcomb won 81-43 at Ramah. Prep went 10-0 in district, while Newcomb went 12-0 in district.

Prep (22-2) and Newcomb (22-4) will host district tournament semifinals games next week.

Prep boys go 10-0 in district hoops

Navajo Prep blasted Zuni 101-12 Wednesday at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

The Eagles opened on a 42-0 run, and their younger players played virtually the whole the second half.

Prep will host the District 1-3A tournament semifinals next Thursday.

Kirtland girls, Bloomfield girls victorious

The Lady Broncos won their District 1-4A basketball game 59-19 tonight at Aztec, while the Lady Bobcats won 52-48 tonight at Miyamura.

Kirtland (19-5, 8-1) and Bloomfield (14-11, 8-1) will do battle for the District 1-4A regular season title at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Gym.

Shiprock girls fall at Gallup

The Lady Chieftains lost tonight’s District 1-4A basketball game, 60-50.

Shiprock (9-16, 3-6) will host Miyamura in the regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e