CLOSE Prep pulls ahead with 29-point barrage in third quarter en route to 82-60 win Thursday at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Prep's now 8-0 in district. Wochit

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles remain the top-ranked 3A girls basketball squad in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center poll.

Prep beat out District 1-3A foe and second-ranked Tohatchi by 52 votes for the No. 1 spot.

Prep enters this week one win away from clinching the district regular season title outright.

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Laila Charley shoots a free throw against Thoreau during a District 1-3A girls basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Prep remains No. 1 in the latest 3A girls basketball poll. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

PV girls, Kirtland girls both 2nd in polls

The Lady Panthers are 5A’s second-ranked team, while the Lady Broncos are 4A’s second-ranked team.

The PV girls enter this week one win and one La Cueva loss away from clinching the District 2-5A basketball title outright.

CLOSE Lady Broncos open on a 19-4 run against the Lady Chieftains en route to a 59-41 win Thursday at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. KC's now 6-1 in district. Wochit

Newcomb girls No. 3 in 2A poll

The Lady Skyhawks enter this week one win or one Rehoboth Christian loss away from clinching the District 1-2A basketball title.

The Bloomfield girls are No. 9 in this week’s 4A basketball poll, while the Farmington girls are No. 10 in the latest 5A poll.

The Newcomb boys are No. 4 in this week’s 2A basketball poll, while the Navajo Prep boys are No. 7 in this week’s 3A rankings.

FHS boys fall in District 2-5A basketball game at Eldorado

The Scorpions lost 72-30 Monday in Albuquerque.

Eldorado quickly took control, opening on a 27-7 run.

Farmington (9-16, 1-6) will wrap up district play hosting Piedra Vista at 7 p.m. Friday.

Visit www.daily-times.com for the latest results from the hardwood.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e