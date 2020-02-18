CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles crushed Zuni 70-40 on the road tonight, clinching the District 1-3A basketball regular season title outright.

Prep came out aggressively on defense during the first half, which led to easy transition buckets.

Navajo Prep (21-2, 9-0) will conclude the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Tohatchi.

Newcomb girls clinch District 1-2A basketball title

The Lady Skyhawks won 75-41 tonight at Navajo Pine, securing the district title outright.

Newcomb opened on a 23-7 run and didn't look back.

Newcomb (21-4,11-0) will wrap up the regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ramah.

Piedra Vista girls fall at La Cueva

The Lady Panthers struggled to get their offense going in tonight's 54-40 District 2-5A loss in Albuquerque. PV and La Cueva are now tied for the top spot in district at 6-1.

La Cueva (21-2) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at West Mesa, while PV (23-2) will host Farmington at 7 p.m. Saturday.

PV clinches district with a win and a La Cueva loss. LC clinches district with a win and a PV loss.

Kirtland boys, Bloomfield boys win district basketball home games

The Broncos had a strong night on defense, hammering Aztec 59-29 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. The Bobcats edged Miyamura 59-57 tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

Kirtland (15-10, 6-3) and Bloomfield (10-15, 5-4) will do battle for the No. 2 seed in District 1-4A at 7 p.m. Friday in Bloomfield.

