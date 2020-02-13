CLOSE Prep pulls ahead with 29-point barrage in third quarter en route to 82-60 win Thursday at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Prep's now 8-0 in district. Wochit

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles and the Bloomfield Lady Bobcats both remain unbeaten in district basketball action.

Prep’s offense ignited late with a 29-point outburst in the third quarter, leading to an 82-60 win over Thoreau tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Bloomfield, meanwhile, overcame a sluggish start to win 48-29 tonight at Aztec. BHS pulled ahead with a 34-13 run in the second half.

Prep improved to 20-2, 8-0 in District 1-3A. Bloomfield’s now 13-10, 7-0 in District 1-4A.

Bloomfield will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gallup, while Prep will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Zuni. Prep clinches the district title outright with a win and a Tohatchi loss.

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin attacks the basket against Thoreau during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland tops Shiprock in District 1-4A girls hoops

The Lady Broncos opened on a 19-4 run en route to a 59-41 victory tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.

Kirtland (17-5, 6-1) will host Miyamura at 7 p.m. Saturday, while Shiprock (8-15, 2-5) will host Aztec at 7 p.m. Saturday.

CLOSE Lady Broncos open on a 19-4 run against the Lady Chieftains en route to a 59-41 win Thursday at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. KC's now 6-1 in district. Wochit

Newcomb boys, Newcomb girls victorious in District 1-2A basketball

The Newcomb boys beat Dulce 72-50 tonight at NHS, while the Newcomb girls won 65-19 tonight at Dulce.

The Northwest girls, meanwhile, lost 65-35 tonight at home against Tse' Yi' Gai.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e