FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista girls and the Navajo Prep boys remain unbeaten in district basketball action.

The PV girls edged West Mesa 43-41 tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while the Prep boys hammered Tohatchi 69-49 on the road tonight.

PV and West Mesa were tied 19-19 at halftime, and then the Lady Panthers gained the slightest advantage by knocking down some key 3-pointers during the third quarter and coming up with big defensive stops in the middle lanes.

The Prep boys had a solid start with 21 first-quarter points and didn’t look back.

The PV girls (23-1, 6-0) resume District 2-5A play at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at La Cueva. The Prep boys (16-7, 8-0) resume District 1-3A play 7 p.m. Friday at Thoreau.

The PV girls are one win away from clinching the District 2-5A title outright, while the Prep boys are one win or one Thoreau loss away from clinching the District 1-3A title outright.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson drives toward the basket against West Mesa during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Farmington girls’ scoring woes continue

The Lady Scorpions lost 59-41 against Eldorado tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

FHS lost its third straight game, averaging just 45 points a game on the scoring end during this current skid.

Farmington (16-8, 2-4) will host West Mesa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

