PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. West Mesa girls basketball | Feb. 12
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson drives toward the basket against West Mesa during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson drives toward the basket against West Mesa during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Lexi Mitchell looks to pass the ball down the floor against West Mesa's Emily Burk (20) and Monique Jackson (1) against West Mesa during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Lexi Mitchell looks to pass the ball down the floor against West Mesa's Emily Burk (20) and Monique Jackson (1) against West Mesa during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy looks to drive toward the basket against West Mesa during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Lanae Billy looks to drive toward the basket against West Mesa during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Celina Watson attacks the basket against West Mesa's Jazmin Cordova during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Celina Watson attacks the basket against West Mesa's Jazmin Cordova during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson (11) and Celina Watson (14), and West Mesa's Emily Burk, chase after the loose ball during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson (11) and Celina Watson (14), and West Mesa's Emily Burk, chase after the loose ball during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Bailey Rasmussen grabs the ball for a defensive rebound against West Mesa during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Bailey Rasmussen grabs the ball for a defensive rebound against West Mesa during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista girls and the Navajo Prep boys remain unbeaten in district basketball action.

    The PV girls edged West Mesa 43-41 tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington, while the Prep boys hammered Tohatchi 69-49 on the road tonight.

    PV and West Mesa were tied 19-19 at halftime, and then the Lady Panthers gained the slightest advantage by knocking down some key 3-pointers during the third quarter and coming up with big defensive stops in the middle lanes.

    The Prep boys had a solid start with 21 first-quarter points and didn’t look back.

    The PV girls (23-1, 6-0) resume District 2-5A play at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at La Cueva. The Prep boys (16-7, 8-0) resume District 1-3A play 7 p.m. Friday at Thoreau.

    The PV girls are one win away from clinching the District 2-5A title outright, while the Prep boys are one win or one Thoreau loss away from clinching the District 1-3A title outright.

    Farmington's Kamalani Anitielu attacks the basket against Eldorado's Ella Dion during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Kamalani Anitielu attacks the basket against Eldorado's Ella Dion during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's Davina Begay drives toward the basket against Eldorado's Maria Barela during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Davina Begay drives toward the basket against Eldorado's Maria Barela during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's Audrey Henderson attacks the basket against Eldorado's Maria Barela during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Audrey Henderson attacks the basket against Eldorado's Maria Barela during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Eldorado's Ashton Armenta and Farmington's Davina Begay fight for a rebound during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Eldorado's Ashton Armenta and Farmington's Davina Begay fight for a rebound during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Eldorado's Maria Barela looks to pass the ball down the floor against Farmington's Audrey Henderson during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Eldorado's Maria Barela looks to pass the ball down the floor against Farmington's Audrey Henderson during Wednesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      Farmington girls’ scoring woes continue

      The Lady Scorpions lost 59-41 against Eldorado tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

      FHS lost its third straight game, averaging just 45 points a game on the scoring end during this current skid.

      Farmington (16-8, 2-4) will host West Mesa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

