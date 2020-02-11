CLOSE

Buy Photo The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles are the top-ranked 3A girls basketball team in this week's New Mexico Overtime Sports Center rankings. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles remain atop the 3A girls basketball rankings in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center poll.

Prep is fresh off back-to-back dominant District 1-3A wins over Crownpoint and Wingate, outscoring those two foes by a combined 168-86.

Bloomfield girls finally join 4A’s top 10

The Lady Bobcats are No. 7 in this week’s 4A girls basketball poll after beating second-ranked Kirtland Central 53-49 last Thursday.

Bloomfield’s 6-0 in District 1-4A play.

PV girls No. 2 in 5A

The Lady Panthers came just two votes short of top-ranked Hobbs for the No. 1 ranking in this week’s 5A basketball poll.

Farmington is No. 10 in this week’s 5A girls poll, while Newcomb is No. 4 in the latest 2A girls poll.

The PV girls, the FHS girls and the Prep girls were scheduled to play at home tonight, but those district games were postponed due to inclement weather.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Celina Watson looks to pass the ball against Farmington's Carolena Steven during a District 2-5A girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. PV's No. 2 in this week's 5A girls basketball rankings. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Prep boys, Newcomb boys still ranked

The Eagles are No. 7 in this week’s 3A boys basketball rankings, while the Skyhawks are No. 7 in the latest 2A poll.