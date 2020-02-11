CLOSE Bobcats pull ahead with 23-point output in third quarter en route to 58-44 District 1-4A basketball victory Tuesday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – The Bloomfield Bobcats and the Kirtland Central Broncos both picked up key District 1-4A basketball road wins tonight.

Bloomfield pulled ahead with a 23-point output in the third quarter to win 58-44 at Aztec, while Kirtland overcame a sluggish start to win 71-58 at Shiprock.

Raymundo Alcantar knocked down a couple big corners 3s during the third quarter to help the Bobcats expand their lead, while the Broncos responded to their eight-point first quarter with 24 and 25-point efforts in the second and fourth quarter, respectively.

Bloomfield (9-14, 4-3) will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Gallup, while Kirtland (14-9, 5-2) will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Miyamura.

Buy Photo Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar drives toward the basket against Aztec's Riley Robert during Tuesday's District 1-4A boys basketball game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Aztec's Caleb Olson attempts a reverse layup against Bloomfield during Tuesday's District 1-4A boys basketball game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Multiple girls basketball games postponed

The Piedra Vista girls, the Farmington girls and the Navajo Prep girls all had district basketball home games originally scheduled for tonight, but they were postponed due to inclement weather around the Albuquerque and Gallup area.

PV and Farmington will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while Prep’s game was rescheduled for Feb. 20. The Farmington boys and PV boys were scheduled to play in Albuquerque tonight, but those games were postponed.