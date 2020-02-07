CLOSE

Buy Photo Basketball promo pic. (Photo: Daily Times stock photo)

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Eagles continue to dominate the competition with lights-out defense, pounding Wingate 56-32 in tonight's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest.

Navajo Prep's won eight straight games, improving to 15-7 and 7-0 in district play.

Prep's given up an average of just 30 points a game in its last three overall.

Prep will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tohatchi.

Bloomfield tops Shiprock in District 1-4A boys basketball

The Bobcats went on a 21-6 run during the final minutes en route to a 68-58 victory tonight in Bloomfield.

Bloomfield (8-14, 3-3) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Aztec, while Shiprock (7-15, 2-4) will host Kirtland Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CLOSE Chieftains were up 52-47 in the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats went on a 21-6 run in the final minutes Friday at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Wochit

Broncos collapse in final minutes on District 1-4A hoops game

Kirtland Central couldn't put away Gallup, which went on a 19-4 run to win 64-54 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.

KC led 43-33 in the third quarter, thanks to some key second and third-chance baskets, and later led 50-45 with 4:42 left in regulation.

Gallup then seized control,pressing Kirtland on the perimeter and they did some damage attacking in transition.

Gallup remains unbeaten in district play at 6-0, improving to 17-5 overall. Kirtland's now 13-9, 4-2 in district.

CLOSE Broncos build lead on second and third-chance buckets, before Bengals close game on a 19-4 run en route to a 64-54 win Friday at Bronco Arena. Wochit

Aztec boys fall at Miyamura

The Tigers lost tonight's District 1-4A boys basketball game 62-55 in Gallup.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e