FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Eagles continue to dominate the competition with lights-out defense, pounding Wingate 56-32 in tonight's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest.
Navajo Prep's won eight straight games, improving to 15-7 and 7-0 in district play.
Prep's given up an average of just 30 points a game in its last three overall.
Prep will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tohatchi.
Bloomfield tops Shiprock in District 1-4A boys basketball
The Bobcats went on a 21-6 run during the final minutes en route to a 68-58 victory tonight in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield (8-14, 3-3) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Aztec, while Shiprock (7-15, 2-4) will host Kirtland Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Chieftains were up 52-47 in the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats went on a 21-6 run in the final minutes Friday at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Wochit
Broncos collapse in final minutes on District 1-4A hoops game
Kirtland Central couldn't put away Gallup, which went on a 19-4 run to win 64-54 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.
KC led 43-33 in the third quarter, thanks to some key second and third-chance baskets, and later led 50-45 with 4:42 left in regulation.
Gallup then seized control,pressing Kirtland on the perimeter and they did some damage attacking in transition.
Gallup remains unbeaten in district play at 6-0, improving to 17-5 overall. Kirtland's now 13-9, 4-2 in district.
Broncos build lead on second and third-chance buckets, before Bengals close game on a 19-4 run en route to a 64-54 win Friday at Bronco Arena. Wochit
Aztec boys fall at Miyamura
The Tigers lost tonight's District 1-4A boys basketball game 62-55 in Gallup.
Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments