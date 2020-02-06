CLOSE Lady Bobcats hit key shots in the final minutes, holds off the Lady Broncos 53-49 in Thursday's District 1-4A showdown at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. Wochit

FARMINGTON — Bloomfield now sits atop the District 1-4A girls basketball standings after taking down Kirtland Central 53-49 tonight at Bronco Arena.

Both sides had some key defensive stops start to end, but Bloomfield stayed the course and knocked down some key shots in the final moments of regulation.

Bloomfield's now 11-10, 5-0 in district play. Kirtland dropped to 15-5, 4-1 in district.

Bloomfield will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Shiprock, while Kirtland will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gallup.

Prep girls, Newcomb girls still unbeaten in district hoops

Prep hammered Wingate 83-45 on the road tonight, while Newcomb pulled ahead on a 25-11 third-quarter run to win 65-40 tonight at Rehoboth Christian.

Prep's now 19-2, 7-0 in district action. Newcomb improved to 18-4, 8-0 in district.

Prep looks to maintain its stronghold atop the district standings, hosting Tohatchi at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Newcomb will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ramah.

Shiprock girls win, Aztec girls lose

The Lady Chieftains had another strong night on defense, winning tonight's District 1-4A girls basketball game 49-36 at Miyamura. The Lady Tigers, meanwhile, lost 71-33 tonight at Gallup in District 1-4A play.

Shiprock's now 8-13, 2-3 in district. Aztec's now 5-16, 0-5 in district.

Navajo Prep boys still unbeaten in District 1-3A basketball

The Eagles continued their dominance on defense, winning 51-32 Wednesday at Crownpoint.

Prep (14-7, 6-0) has surrendered an average of 29 points a game in its last two overall.