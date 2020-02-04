CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles maintained their stronghold as the top-ranked 3A girls basketball squad in this week's New Mexico Overtime Sports Center poll.

Prep has a 27-vote edge over second-ranked Tularosa for the top spot.

Prep enters the week at 17-2, 5-0 in District 1-3A play.

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin looks to get a defensive stop against Zuni's Shelby Lalio during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

PV girls, Kirtland girls both remain No. 2 in hoops polls

The Lady Panthers are 5A's second-ranked girls basketball squad, while the Lady Broncos are 4A's No. 2 girls basketball team.

Hobbs remains the top-ranked team in 5A girls basketball, while Los Lunas is No. 1 in 4A girls basketball.

The Newcomb girls moved up to No. 3 in the latest 2A basketball rankings, while the Newcomb boys are No. 6 in this week's 2A rankings.

Mescalero Apache is the top-ranked 2A girls basketball squad, while Pecos is the top-ranked 2A boys basketball team.

The Navajo Prep boys cracked the top-10 in 3A, coming in at No. 9. The Eagles have won six straight games.

Sandia Prep is the top-ranked 3A boys basketball squad.

