FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles maintained their stronghold as the top-ranked 3A girls basketball squad in this week's New Mexico Overtime Sports Center poll.
Prep has a 27-vote edge over second-ranked Tularosa for the top spot.
Prep enters the week at 17-2, 5-0 in District 1-3A play.
PV girls, Kirtland girls both remain No. 2 in hoops polls
The Lady Panthers are 5A's second-ranked girls basketball squad, while the Lady Broncos are 4A's No. 2 girls basketball team.
Hobbs remains the top-ranked team in 5A girls basketball, while Los Lunas is No. 1 in 4A girls basketball.
The Newcomb girls moved up to No. 3 in the latest 2A basketball rankings, while the Newcomb boys are No. 6 in this week's 2A rankings.
Mescalero Apache is the top-ranked 2A girls basketball squad, while Pecos is the top-ranked 2A boys basketball team.
The Navajo Prep boys cracked the top-10 in 3A, coming in at No. 9. The Eagles have won six straight games.
Sandia Prep is the top-ranked 3A boys basketball squad.
