CLOSE
PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Zuni girls basketball | Jan. 30
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Zuni's Tairia Sepo-Owaleon during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Zuni's Tairia Sepo-Owaleon during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Cienna Harrison calls out a play against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Cienna Harrison calls out a play against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin looks to get a defensive stop against Zuni's Shelby Lalio during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin looks to get a defensive stop against Zuni's Shelby Lalio during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods fires a 3-pointer against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods fires a 3-pointer against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods attacks the basket against Zuni's Kari Kallestewa (22) and Lani Penketewa (14) during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods attacks the basket against Zuni's Kari Kallestewa (22) and Lani Penketewa (14) during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Tia Morgan goes in for the and-one basket against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tia Morgan goes in for the and-one basket against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Zuni's Kari Kallestewa drives forward leading the fast break against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Zuni's Kari Kallestewa drives forward leading the fast break against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Zuni's Lani Penketewa passes the ball down the right side against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Zuni's Lani Penketewa passes the ball down the right side against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Aliayah Johnson drives in to set up a shot attempt against Zuni's Lani Penketewa during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Aliayah Johnson drives in to set up a shot attempt against Zuni's Lani Penketewa during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles maintained their stronghold as the top-ranked 3A girls basketball squad in this week's New Mexico Overtime Sports Center poll.

    Prep has a 27-vote edge over second-ranked Tularosa for the top spot.

    Prep enters the week at 17-2, 5-0 in District 1-3A play.

    PV girls, Kirtland girls both remain No. 2 in hoops polls

    The Lady Panthers are 5A's second-ranked girls basketball squad, while the Lady Broncos are 4A's No. 2 girls basketball team.

    Hobbs remains the top-ranked team in 5A girls basketball, while Los Lunas is No. 1 in 4A girls basketball.

    The Newcomb girls moved up to No. 3 in the latest 2A basketball rankings, while the Newcomb boys are No. 6 in this week's 2A rankings.

    Mescalero Apache is the top-ranked 2A girls basketball squad, while Pecos is the top-ranked 2A boys basketball team.

    The Navajo Prep boys cracked the top-10 in 3A, coming in at No. 9. The Eagles have won six straight games.

    Sandia Prep is the top-ranked 3A boys basketball squad.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    CLOSE

    PV capitalized on transition buckets and easy points off backdoor cuts, along with La Cueva's rough start on offense, Saturday at PVHS. Wochit

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE