FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista kept attacking the basket and didn’t let up, hammering La Cueva 69-41 in today’s critical District 2-5A girls basketball matchup at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

The Lady Panthers (20-1, 3-0) now sit alone atop District 2-5A.

“We’ve been waiting for a while to have a game like this,” PV coach Joe Reed said. “(A higher seed’s) going to be on the line, but it doesn’t mean nothing if you don’t win the district, just because of the way the seeding (system) works. Our goal is to go out and win the next game, try to maintain that stronghold on the district.”

PV jumped on La Cueva right away with some quick transition buckets and easy points off backdoor cuts. The Lady Panthers kept draining shots inside and out.

Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson attacks the basket against La Cueva's Jerzie Jones during Saturday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

La Cueva, meanwhile, had a rough day on the scoring end.

Shots didn’t go in, and the Lady Bears (17-2, 2-1) committed five offensive fouls in the first half alone.

“We never got on track... Every time we tried to get some kind of momentum going, we either miss a layup, miss a free throw or we get a charge call. It just stunted everything we tried to do,” La Cueva coach Robert Perea said.

PV’s Elaina Watson and Lanae Billy scored 12 and 13 points, respectively, while Bailey Rasmussen chipped in 11 points.

La Cueva’s Rylie Ottmann had 13 points, but committed four fouls. LC’s Teona Savic and Kaya Ingram scored 12 points apiece, but committed a combined five fouls.

“We knew we’d be able to get some charges against these guys. It’s a courage thing. It’s hard to put yourself out there for a 50-50 call. Sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t,” Reed said. “We talked about taking away driving lanes.”

PV will travel to Farmington at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while La Cueva will host West Mesa at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

