Bloomfield’s offense ignites in the second half en route to a 66-53 win Saturday at Bobcat Gym. Bloomfield is now for now 4-0 in district play. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central Lady Broncos and the Bloomfield Lady Bobcats both easily handled business tonight on the basketball court, staying unbeaten in District 1-4A action going into Thursday's head-to-head district showdown.

KC topped Aztec 59-32 at Bronco Arena in Kirtland, while Bloomfield overcame a slow start on the scoring end to outlast Miyamura 66-53 at Bobcat Gym.

Kirtland (15-4, 4-0) seized control with a 17-2 first-quarter run, while Bloomfield (10-10, 4-0) hit some key outside jumpers to spark a 42-23 second-half surge.

Kirtland and Bloomfield will do battle at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bronco Arena.

PHOTOS: Bloomfield vs. Miyamura girls basketball | Feb. 1
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Miyamura's Tatum Bennett during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Miyamura's Tatum Bennett during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Katie Waresback dribbles forward on the fast break against Miyamura during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Katie Waresback dribbles forward on the fast break against Miyamura during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Lanay Gutierrez shoots a 3-pointer against Miyamura during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Lanay Gutierrez shoots a 3-pointer against Miyamura during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Miyamura's Kirstie Naljahih blocks a shot by Bloomfield's Lanay Gutierrez during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Miyamura's Kirstie Naljahih blocks a shot by Bloomfield's Lanay Gutierrez during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Miyamura's Tiphany David attacks the basket against Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie (25) during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Miyamura's Tiphany David attacks the basket against Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie (25) during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Miyamura's Kaleia Vicenti makes a strong cut to the left against Bloomfield during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Miyamura's Kaleia Vicenti makes a strong cut to the left against Bloomfield during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Katie Waresback scores on a layup against Miyamura's Tatum Bennett during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Katie Waresback scores on a layup against Miyamura's Tatum Bennett during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie attacks the basket against Miyamura during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie attacks the basket against Miyamura during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Halle Payne dribbles toward the basket against Miyamura's Kaleia Vicenti and Autumn Enote during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Halle Payne dribbles toward the basket against Miyamura's Kaleia Vicenti and Autumn Enote during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
