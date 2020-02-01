CLOSE Bloomfield’s offense ignites in the second half en route to a 66-53 win Saturday at Bobcat Gym. Bloomfield is now for now 4-0 in district play. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central Lady Broncos and the Bloomfield Lady Bobcats both easily handled business tonight on the basketball court, staying unbeaten in District 1-4A action going into Thursday's head-to-head district showdown.

KC topped Aztec 59-32 at Bronco Arena in Kirtland, while Bloomfield overcame a slow start on the scoring end to outlast Miyamura 66-53 at Bobcat Gym.

Kirtland (15-4, 4-0) seized control with a 17-2 first-quarter run, while Bloomfield (10-10, 4-0) hit some key outside jumpers to spark a 42-23 second-half surge.

Kirtland and Bloomfield will do battle at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bronco Arena.

Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie drives toward the basket against Miyamura's Tatum Bennett during Saturday's District 1-4A girls basketball game at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

Four FHS wrestlers shine at Butch Melton Invitational

Farmington's Cirrail Allison, Zack Small, Ivan Smith and Ebony Smith all won individual titles today in Ignacio, Colorado. Allison and Small are a combined 90-0 this season.

Aztec's Bryson Valdez also brought home an individual title, improving to 32-0 on the mat this season.

Gallup edges Shiprock girls hoops

The Lady Bengals pushed past the Lady Chieftains 52-50 in overtime tonight in Shiprock.

Shiprock (7-13, 1-3) will host Miyamura at 7 p.m. Thursday.