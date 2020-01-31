CLOSE Broncos offense lights up the scoreboard en route to 87-47 win Friday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Kirtland’s won five of its last six games. Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – The Kirtland Central Broncos and the Navajo Prep Eagles both cruised to district basketball road wins tonight.

Kirtland generated plenty of fast-break buckets and kick-out 3s, crushing Aztec 87-47 at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Prep got off to a fast start on the scoring end, opening on a 25-2 first-quarter run to hammer Zuni 69-26 at ZHS.

The Broncos, whose 87-point scoring output is a season-high, have won five of their last six games, while the Eagles have won six straight games.

KC (12-8, 3-1) will host Bloomfield in District 1-4A action at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Prep (13-7, 5-0) will resume District 1-3A play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crownpoint.

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Cameron Crawford drives toward the basket for a layup against Aztec's Javier Valenzuela during Friday's District 1-4A boys basketball game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Aztec wrestling crushes Cedaredge, Colorado

The Tigers pulled ahead with three straight pins near the midway point to win tonight’s duals 54-2 at Aztec.

In all, Aztec tallied eight pins on the mat.

Gallup edges Shiprock in high-scoring shootout

The Bengals won tonight’s District 1-4A basketball game 83-80 at Gallup.

Gallup’s now 15-5 and 4-0 in district play. Shiprock, which’ll host Miyamura at 7 p.m. Tuesday, dropped to 6-14 and 1-3 in district.

Bloomfield boys fall at Miyamura

The Bobcats lost tonight's District 1-4A basketball game, 69-54, in Gallup.

Bloomfield's now 7-13 and 2-2 in district.