CLOSE
PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Zuni girls basketball | Jan. 30
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Zuni's Tairia Sepo-Owaleon during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Zuni's Tairia Sepo-Owaleon during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Cienna Harrison calls out a play against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Cienna Harrison calls out a play against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin looks to get a defensive stop against Zuni's Shelby Lalio during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Hailey Martin looks to get a defensive stop against Zuni's Shelby Lalio during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods fires a 3-pointer against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods fires a 3-pointer against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods attacks the basket against Zuni's Kari Kallestewa (22) and Lani Penketewa (14) during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods attacks the basket against Zuni's Kari Kallestewa (22) and Lani Penketewa (14) during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Tia Morgan goes in for the and-one basket against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tia Morgan goes in for the and-one basket against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Zuni's Kari Kallestewa drives forward leading the fast break against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Zuni's Kari Kallestewa drives forward leading the fast break against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Zuni's Lani Penketewa passes the ball down the right side against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Zuni's Lani Penketewa passes the ball down the right side against Navajo Prep during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Aliayah Johnson drives in to set up a shot attempt against Zuni's Lani Penketewa during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Aliayah Johnson drives in to set up a shot attempt against Zuni's Lani Penketewa during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Lady Bobcats and the Navajo Prep Lady Eagles both picked up critical wins on their home floors to remain unbeaten in district basketball action.

    Bloomfield got off to a fast start on the scoring end, taking down Gallup 60-54 tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Meanwhile, Prep overpowered Zuni 79-51 tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

    Bloomfield opened on a 23-9 run, while Prep kept attacking the basket and pushed around Zuni’s undersized front court.

    Bloomfield (9-10, 3-0) will host Miyamura at 7 p.m. Saturday, while Navajo Prep (17-2, 5-0) will host Crownpoint at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

    Kirtland girls, Newcomb girls also stay unbeaten in district hoops

    The Lady Broncos hammered Miyamura 50-23 tonight in Gallup, while the Skyhawks soared past Northwest 84-14 tonight at Newcomb High.

    Kirtland (14-4, 3-0) will host Aztec at 7 p.m. Saturday, while Newcomb (17-4, 7-0) will resume District 1-2A play at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Rehoboth Christian.

    Shiprock girls win first district game

    The Lady Chieftains topped Aztec 55-38 tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

    Shiprock opened the game on a 17-0 run and didn’t look back.

    Shiprock (7-12, 1-2) will host Gallup at 7 p.m. Saturday.

    Newcomb boys cruise to district hoops win

    The Skyhawks hammered Northwest 84-31 tonight at Newcomb High.

    Newcomb (14-7, 5-2) will play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Rehoboth Christian.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE