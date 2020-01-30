CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Lady Bobcats and the Navajo Prep Lady Eagles both picked up critical wins on their home floors to remain unbeaten in district basketball action.

Bloomfield got off to a fast start on the scoring end, taking down Gallup 60-54 tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield. Meanwhile, Prep overpowered Zuni 79-51 tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

Bloomfield opened on a 23-9 run, while Prep kept attacking the basket and pushed around Zuni’s undersized front court.

Bloomfield (9-10, 3-0) will host Miyamura at 7 p.m. Saturday, while Navajo Prep (17-2, 5-0) will host Crownpoint at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Navajo Prep's Tia Morgan goes in for the and-one basket against Zuni during Thursday's District 1-3A girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland girls, Newcomb girls also stay unbeaten in district hoops

The Lady Broncos hammered Miyamura 50-23 tonight in Gallup, while the Skyhawks soared past Northwest 84-14 tonight at Newcomb High.

Kirtland (14-4, 3-0) will host Aztec at 7 p.m. Saturday, while Newcomb (17-4, 7-0) will resume District 1-2A play at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Rehoboth Christian.

Shiprock girls win first district game

The Lady Chieftains topped Aztec 55-38 tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Shiprock opened the game on a 17-0 run and didn’t look back.

Shiprock (7-12, 1-2) will host Gallup at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Newcomb boys cruise to district hoops win

The Skyhawks hammered Northwest 84-31 tonight at Newcomb High.

Newcomb (14-7, 5-2) will play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Rehoboth Christian.