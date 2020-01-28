CLOSE

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson sets up a shot against Sandia Prep's Mika Juan on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Prep is still No. 1 in the latest 3A girls basketball rankings. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles remain the top-ranked 3A girls basketball squad in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center poll.

Prep beat out District 1-3A foe and second-ranked Tohatchi by 34 votes for the top spot. Prep’s fresh off a 41-32 win last Thursday at Tohatchi.

PV girls, Kirtland girls both second in hoops polls

Both remain at the No. 2 spot in the latest 5A girls and 4A girls polls, respectively.

Newcomb girls, Newcomb boys still ranked

The Newcomb girls are No. 4 in this week’s 2A girls basketball poll, while the Newcomb boys are at No. 7 in the latest 2A boys poll.

5A girls rankings

1. Hobbs

2. Piedra Vista

3. La Cueva

4. Centennial

5. Volcano Vista

6. Mayfield

7. Sandia

8. Carlsbad

9. Cibola

10. West Mesa

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Kirtland Central

3. Gallup

4. Silver

5. Highland

6. Pojoaque Valley

7. Bernalillo

8. Goddard

9. Española Valley

10. Portales

3A girls rankings

1. Navajo Prep

2. Tohatchi

3. Tularosa

4. Socorro

5. Hatch Valley

6. West Las Vegas

7. Santa Fe Indian

8. Robertson

9. Zuni

10. Tucumcari

2A girls rankings

1. Peñasco

2. Mescalero Apache

3. Pecos

4. Newcomb

5. Lordsburg

6. Magdalena

7. Escalante

8. Clayton

9. Rehoboth Christian

10. Texico

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Magdalena

3. Santa Rosa

4. Texico

5. Navajo Pine

6. Rehoboth Christian

7. Newcomb

8. Estancia

9. Dulce

10. Menaul