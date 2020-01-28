FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles remain the top-ranked 3A girls basketball squad in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center poll.
Prep beat out District 1-3A foe and second-ranked Tohatchi by 34 votes for the top spot. Prep’s fresh off a 41-32 win last Thursday at Tohatchi.
PV girls, Kirtland girls both second in hoops polls
Both remain at the No. 2 spot in the latest 5A girls and 4A girls polls, respectively.
Newcomb girls, Newcomb boys still ranked
The Newcomb girls are No. 4 in this week’s 2A girls basketball poll, while the Newcomb boys are at No. 7 in the latest 2A boys poll.
5A girls rankings
1. Hobbs
2. Piedra Vista
3. La Cueva
4. Centennial
5. Volcano Vista
6. Mayfield
7. Sandia
8. Carlsbad
9. Cibola
10. West Mesa
4A girls rankings
1. Los Lunas
2. Kirtland Central
3. Gallup
4. Silver
5. Highland
6. Pojoaque Valley
7. Bernalillo
8. Goddard
9. Española Valley
10. Portales
3A girls rankings
1. Navajo Prep
2. Tohatchi
3. Tularosa
4. Socorro
5. Hatch Valley
6. West Las Vegas
7. Santa Fe Indian
8. Robertson
9. Zuni
10. Tucumcari
2A girls rankings
1. Peñasco
2. Mescalero Apache
3. Pecos
4. Newcomb
5. Lordsburg
6. Magdalena
7. Escalante
8. Clayton
9. Rehoboth Christian
10. Texico
2A boys rankings
1. Pecos
2. Magdalena
3. Santa Rosa
4. Texico
5. Navajo Pine
6. Rehoboth Christian
7. Newcomb
8. Estancia
9. Dulce
10. Menaul
