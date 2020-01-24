CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Eagles and Bloomfield Bobcats both remain unbeaten in district basketball action after picking up their latest district victories tonight.

Prep edged Tohatchi 59-54 tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while Bloomfield edged Aztec 56-53 tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

Prep had another strong night on defense, and it did just enough on the scoring end in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The Eagles have won four straight games.

Bloomfield held Aztec to just six points in the opening quarter. Aztec pulled ahead entering the fourth quarter behind a 20-12 third-quarter run, but Bloomfield regained control and came out on top. The Bobcats have won three straight games.

Prep (11-7, 3-0) will host Thoreau at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Bloomfield (7-11, 2-0) will host Gallup at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Aztec (8-10, 1-1) will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shiprock.

Kirtland boys also win district basketball game

Kirtland pulled ahead in the second half to defeat Shiprock 79-60 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.

Kirtland’s now 9-8, 1-1 in district play. Shiprock dropped to 5-13, 0-2 in district play.