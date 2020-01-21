CLOSE

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson shoots a 3-pointer against Eldorado during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball opener at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers and the Navajo Prep Lady Eagles both cruised to district basketball victories tonight.

PV hammered Eldorado 61-33 in tonight’s District 2-5A opener at PVHS, while Prep clobbered Wingate 70-34 tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

PV (18-1, 1-0) will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at West Mesa, while Prep (14-2, 2-0) will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tohatchi.

Bloomfield boys, Newcomb girls also cruise to wins

The Bobcats won 78-54 tonight at Shiprock to open District 1-4A play, while the Lady Skyhawks crushed Ramah 75-30 in tonight’s District 1-2A game.

Bloomfield (6-12, 1-0) has won back-to-back games, while Newcomb improved to 13-4 (3-0 in district play).

Aztec boys, Newcomb boys victorious

The Tigers topped Miyamura 66-56 in tonight’s District 1-4A opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec, while the Skyhawks hammered Ramah 81-36 in tonight’s District 1-2A game.

Aztec’s now 8-9, while Newcomb improved to 12-6.

Buy Photo Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu dribbles down the floor in transition against La Cueva during Tuesday's District 2-5A girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FHS boys and girls, PV boys drop district openers

La Cueva overcame a 34-24 deficit to edge the FHS girls 49-47 in tonight’s District 2-5A opener at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

The FHS boys lost 64-59 tonight at La Cueva, while the PV boys lost 76-35 tonight at Eldorado.

Kirtland boys also lose district opener

The Broncos lost 95-59 tonight at Gallup.