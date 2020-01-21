CLOSE

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Caylynn Lee makes a reverse layup against Sandia Prep during a girls basketball game onn Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles remain the top-ranked squad in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 3A girls basketball poll.

Second-half foul troubles cost Prep in a key battle last Tuesday at Kirtland Central, but the Lady Eagles responded with a 75-37 win at Crownpoint to open District 1-3A play.

Prep has a 28-vote edge for the No. 1 spot over second-ranked Tularosa.

PV girls drop one spot

The Lady Panthers fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the latest 5A girls rankings following their first loss of the 2019-2020 season. PV lost 48-39 Saturday at Sandia, who’s now No. 7 in this week’s 5A poll.

Meanwhile the Kirtland girls remain at No. 2 in this week’s 4A poll, while the Newcomb girls are No. 4 in the latest 2A poll.

The Newcomb boys dropped two spots to No. 6 in the latest 2A rankings.

5A girls rankings

1. Hobbs

2. Piedra Vista

3. La Cueva

4. Centennial

5. Mayfield

6. Volcano Vista

7. Sandia

8. Carlsbad

9. Cibola

10. West Mesa

4A girls rankings

1. Los Lunas

2. Kirtland Central

3. Gallup

4. Silver

5. Highland

6. Pojoaque Valley

7. Bernalillo

8. Española Valley

9. Goddard

10. Portales

3A girls rankings

1. Navajo Prep

2. Tularosa

3. Santa Fe Indian

4. Socorro

5. West Las Vegas

6. Tohatchi

7. Hatch Valley

8. Zuni

9. Tucumcari

10. Robertson

2A girls rankings

1. Mescalero Apache

2. Peñasco

3. Pecos

4. Newcomb

5. Lordsburg

6. Magdalena

7. Clayton

8. Texico

9. Escalante

10. Rehoboth Christian

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Magdalena

3. Santa Rosa

4. Texico

5. Rehoboth Christian

6. Newcomb

7. Navajo Pine

8. Estancia

9. Menaul

10. Jal