FARMINGTON — After six long weeks, the Navajo Prep Eagles finally hit their home floor for the first time this season — coasting to a 58-28 win over Crownpoint tonight to open District 1-3A basketball action.

Prep kept getting key defensive stops on the outer wings, setting up plenty of high-percentage scoring chances from there.

The Eagles opened the game on a 28-5 run and didn't look back.

Prep (9-7, 1-0) will resume district play 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wingate.

PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Crownpoint boys basketball | Jan. 17
Navajo Prep's Cody Manning looks to get a defensive stop against Crownpoint's Kordell McMillan during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Cody Manning looks to get a defensive stop against Crownpoint's Kordell McMillan during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Treston Yazzie looks to save the ball from going out of bounds against Crownpoint's Kordell McMillan during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Treston Yazzie looks to save the ball from going out of bounds against Crownpoint's Kordell McMillan during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Marley Deschiney attacks the basket against Crownpoint during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Marley Deschieny attacks the basket against Crownpoint during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso jumps up for a layup against Crownpoint during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso jumps up for a layup against Crownpoint during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Isaiah Morris attacks the basket against Crownpoint during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Isaiah Morris attacks the basket against Crownpoint during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
