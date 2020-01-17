CLOSE

FARMINGTON — After six long weeks, the Navajo Prep Eagles finally hit their home floor for the first time this season — coasting to a 58-28 win over Crownpoint tonight to open District 1-3A basketball action.

Prep kept getting key defensive stops on the outer wings, setting up plenty of high-percentage scoring chances from there.

The Eagles opened the game on a 28-5 run and didn't look back.

Prep (9-7, 1-0) will resume district play 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wingate.

Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso jumps up for a layup against Crownpoint during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

Navajo Prep's Isaiah Morris attacks the basket against Crownpoint during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

PV girls improve to 17-0

The Lady Panthers had a bit of scare, but pulled out a 56-48 win tonight at Albuquerque High.

PV trailed 29-22 late in the second quarter, but eventually came out on top.

Shiprock girls reach Hope Christian Invite finals

The Lady Chieftains edged host school Hope Christian 56-51 in tonight's tournament semifinals in Albuquerque.

Newcomb boys fall in Santa Rosa Lions Classic semis

The Skyhawks lost 45-44 against district foe Rehoboth Christian today.

