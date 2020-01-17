Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Navajo Prep boys coast past Crownpoint in District 1-3A opener
The Daily Times staff
Published 9:14 p.m. MT Jan. 17, 2020 | Updated 9:31 p.m. MT Jan. 17, 2020
FARMINGTON — After six long weeks, the Navajo Prep Eagles finally hit their home floor for the first time this season — coasting to a 58-28 win over Crownpoint tonight to open District 1-3A basketball action.
Prep kept getting key defensive stops on the outer wings, setting up plenty of high-percentage scoring chances from there.
The Eagles opened the game on a 28-5 run and didn't look back.
Prep (9-7, 1-0) will resume district play 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wingate.
Navajo Prep's Cody Manning looks to get a defensive stop against Crownpoint's Kordell McMillan during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Treston Yazzie looks to save the ball from going out of bounds against Crownpoint's Kordell McMillan during Friday's District 1-3A boys basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
