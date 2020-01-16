CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep girls and the Farmington boys both tallied key road victories tonight.

The Lady Eagles crushed Crownpoint 75-37 in tonight's District 1-3A opener, while FHS hammered Aztec 61-39 tonight at Lillywhite Gym.

Prep (13-2, 1-0) scored 70-plus points for the fourth time this season. Farmington (8-10) pulled ahead with plenty of backdoor cuts and drives to the rim, leading to easy layups.

Farmington, which has won three of its last four games, will open District 2-5A action 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Cueva.

Aztec (7-8) will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Piedra Vista.

Kirtland basketball games cancelled

The Kirtland boys’ road game tonight at Grants was rescheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 25 due to inclement weather.

The Kirtland girls’ home game against Valencia was also cancelled due to heavy snow between Albuquerque and Cuba. That impacted Valencia’s travel plans. There is currently no makeup date set.

Buy Photo Farmington's Isaiah Charles drives toward the basket against Aztec during Thursday's boys basketball game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Farmington's Griffin Holman looks to get rid of the ball against Aztec's Javier Valenzuela (21) during Thursday's boys basketball game at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Shiprock girls open Hope Christian Invite strong

The Lady Chieftains’ offense ignited late in their 62-27 win over Taos today in Albuquerque.

Shiprock easily pulled ahead with a 40-17 run in the second half.

Newcomb boys also victorious

The Skyhawks edged Mora 54-52 in today’s Santa Rosa Lions Classic opener.

Shiprock boys collapse late

The Chieftains lost 76-62 to Cobre in today’s Hope Christian Invitational opener.

Shiprock cut the deficit to 60-58 with about three minutes left in regulation, only to commit three costly fouls.

Cobre then knocked down a few key free throws and jumpers to expand its lead for good.

Northwest boys fall in district road game

The Falcons lost 72-23 tonight at Navajo Pine. Navajo Pine opened the game on a 27-3 run and didn't look back.