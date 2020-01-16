CLOSE

Buy Photo Basketball promo pic. (Photo: Daily Times stock photo)

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats pushed 3A's top-ranked Hot Springs early and often, but ultimately fell 48-42 in today's Hope Christian Invitational opener down in Albuquerque.

The Bobcats made things interesting only trailing 13-10 after the first quarter.

However, Bloomfield (4-10) was unable to make that next big push as the game progressed. And Hot Springs exited victorious, improving to 14-0 in the process.

Bloomfield's now lost seven of its last eight games.

CLOSE

Bloomfield girls drop Hope Christian Invite opener

The Lady Bobcats nipped at the heels of Los Lunas, but couldn't overcome foul troubles in today's 52-42 loss.

Bloomfield trailed 29-28 after three quarters, but Los Lunas kept getting to the foul line and pulled ahead soon after.

Bloomfield's Halle Payne, who scored 18 points, and Lanay Gutierrez both had four fouls.

Bloomfield (5-9) will face St. Pius at 12 p.m. Friday.

Visit www.daily-times.com for the latest basketball results in and around San Juan County.