CLOSE
PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Sandia Prep girls basketball | Jan. 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods shoots a free throw against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods shoots a free throw against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Sandia Prep's Destiny Archibald tries to take the ball away from Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Sandia Prep's Destiny Archibald tries to take the ball away from Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson sets up a shot against Sandia Prep's Mika Juan during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson sets up a shot against Sandia Prep's Mika Juan during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Holly Walker fires a 3-pointer against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Holly Walker fires a 3-pointer against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Laila Charley looks to get rid of the ball while on the ground against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Laila Charley looks to get rid of the ball while on the ground against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep's Caylynn Lee makes a reverse layup against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Caylynn Lee makes a reverse layup against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista and Navajo Prep remain at the top of their respective classifications in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center girls basketball rankings.

    PV is No. 1 in the latest 5A girls poll, while Navajo Prep is No. 1 in the latest 3A girls rankings. Prep was the overwhelming choice for the No. 1 ranking, edging second-ranked Tularosa by 23 votes.

    CLOSE
    CLOSE

    Kirtland girls now No. 2 in 4A

    The Lady Broncos held the top spot in 4A over the last two weeks, but last Tuesday’s loss at Farmington bumped KC down one spot. Los Lunas is now 4A top-ranked girls team.

    The Newcomb boys and the Newcomb girls are both No. 4 in this week’s 2A rankings.

    5A girls rankings

    1. Piedra Vista

    2. Hobbs

    3. Centennial

    4. La Cueva

    5. Volcano Vista

    6. Mayfield

    7. West Mesa

    8. Sandia

    9. Carlsbad

    10. Cibola

    4A girls rankings

    1. Los Lunas

    2. Kirtland Central

    3. Gallup

    4. Silver

    5. Highland

    6. Pojoaque Valley

    7. Bernalillo

    8. Española Valley

    9. Goddard

    10. Miyamura

    3A girls rankings

    1. Navajo Prep

    2. Tularosa

    3. Santa Fe Indian

    4. Tohatchi

    5. Socorro

    6. Hatch Valley

    7. Tucumcari

    8. West Las Vegas

    9. Zuni

    10. Laguna Acoma

    2A girls rankings

    1. Mescalero Apache

    2. Peñasco

    3. Pecos

    4. Newcomb

    5. Lordsburg

    6. Clayton

    7. Magdalena

    8. Escalante

    9. Texico

    10. Mesa Vista

    2A boys rankings

    1. Pecos

    2. Magdalena

    3. Texico

    4. Newcomb

    5. Santa Rosa

    6. Navajo Pine

    7. Rehoboth Christian

    8. Estancia

    9. Menaul

    10. Mesilla Valley

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE