FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista and Navajo Prep remain at the top of their respective classifications in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center girls basketball rankings.
PV is No. 1 in the latest 5A girls poll, while Navajo Prep is No. 1 in the latest 3A girls rankings. Prep was the overwhelming choice for the No. 1 ranking, edging second-ranked Tularosa by 23 votes.
Kirtland girls now No. 2 in 4A
The Lady Broncos held the top spot in 4A over the last two weeks, but last Tuesday’s loss at Farmington bumped KC down one spot. Los Lunas is now 4A top-ranked girls team.
The Newcomb boys and the Newcomb girls are both No. 4 in this week’s 2A rankings.
5A girls rankings
1. Piedra Vista
2. Hobbs
3. Centennial
4. La Cueva
5. Volcano Vista
6. Mayfield
7. West Mesa
8. Sandia
9. Carlsbad
10. Cibola
4A girls rankings
1. Los Lunas
2. Kirtland Central
3. Gallup
4. Silver
5. Highland
6. Pojoaque Valley
7. Bernalillo
8. Española Valley
9. Goddard
10. Miyamura
3A girls rankings
1. Navajo Prep
2. Tularosa
3. Santa Fe Indian
4. Tohatchi
5. Socorro
6. Hatch Valley
7. Tucumcari
8. West Las Vegas
9. Zuni
10. Laguna Acoma
2A girls rankings
1. Mescalero Apache
2. Peñasco
3. Pecos
4. Newcomb
5. Lordsburg
6. Clayton
7. Magdalena
8. Escalante
9. Texico
10. Mesa Vista
2A boys rankings
1. Pecos
2. Magdalena
3. Texico
4. Newcomb
5. Santa Rosa
6. Navajo Pine
7. Rehoboth Christian
8. Estancia
9. Menaul
10. Mesilla Valley
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments