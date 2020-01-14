CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers had another strong outing on defense and topped Bloomfield 54-34 tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse, improving to 16-0 this season.

PV applied multiple baseline traps and kept swiping at the ball, forcing multiple turnovers in the process.

The Lady Panthers are among five New Mexico basketball squads (both boys and girls) that are still unbeaten.

PV will now embark on a critical weekend road trip Friday and Saturday, playing back-to-back nights at Albuquerque High and at Sandia.

Kirtland girls edge Navajo Prep

The Lady Broncos withstood a late rally by the Lady Eagles, winning 37-35 tonight at Bronco Arena in Kirtland.

Despite foul troubles during the second half, Prep hung in there and hit some critical shots to make it a one-possession game.

But in the end, Kirtland capitalized on Prep’s foul troubles and did just enough at the foul line to preserve the tiniest cushion on the scoreboard.

Prep’s Holly Walker missed a 3-pointer in the right corner at the buzzer, and Kirtland walked out victorious.

FHS girls, Prep boys win on road

The Lady Scorpions topped Miyamura 64-56 tonight in Gallup, while Prep pulled ahead with a 19-8 fourth-quarter run to win 58-45 tonight at Aztec.

The Farmington girls (12-4) will play in a critical 5A bout 7 p.m. Friday at Sandia, while the Prep boys (8-7) will play in its home opener 7 p.m. Friday against Crownpoint to start off District 1-3A play.

Newcomb boys and girls cruise to district wins

The Newcomb girls opened district action with a 97-28 win tonight at Northwest, and the Newcomb boys followed suit with an 85-26 win tonight at Northwest.

Farmington boys fall at home

Miyamura edged FHS 52-49 tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

Farmington (7-10) will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Aztec.