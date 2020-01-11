CLOSE

Buy Photo Basketball promo pic. (Photo: Daily Times stock photo)

FARMINGTON — The Aztec boys had another solid night on both ends of the basketball court, topping host school Cuba 68-61 toda to win the Cuba Invitational title.

The Tigers, who scored 65-plus points in each of their three games at the tournament, have won five of their last six games overall.

Aztec (7-6) will play three of its next four games at home, starting with Navajo Prep at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Kirtland girls pick up key 4A win

The Lady Broncos won 56-44 tonight at Española Valley.

Kirtland Central (10-4) will open a critical three-game home stand at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Navajo Prep.

Lady Scorps top Tohatchi

Both sides were locked in a defensive battle much of the game, but Farmington pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to win 73-53 today at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

FHS outscored Tohatchi 25-10 in the fourth quarter.

And despite three first-half fouls, Kiiyani Anitielu sparked Farmington’s offense as the second half progressed. She finished with 23 points, including 12 fourth-quarter points.

Farmington (11-4) will play five of its next six games on the road, starting with a trip to Miyamura at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Aztec, Bloomfield wrestling place in top four at Rocky Mountain Invitational

The Tigers took second overall today in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The Bobcats took fourth overall.

Aztec’s Bryson Valdez, Malcolm Altisi and Logan Klepac won individual titles, as did Bloomfield’s Adan Benavidez and Matthias DeHerrera.

FHS wrestling fourth at Conflict at Cleveland tournament

Cirrail Allison and Zackary won both won individual titles today in Rio Rancho.

Newcomb girls fall in Santa Fe Indian School tournament finals

The Lady Skyhawks lost 64-54 against host school SFIS today.

Newcomb (10-4) will open District 1-2A play Tuesday at Northwest.

Newcomb boys fall to Rehoboth in district hoops opener

The Skyhawks lost 59-41 today at NHS.

Newcomb (8-5, 0-1) has lost back-to-back games.