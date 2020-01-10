CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles had another strong outing on defense, topping Sandia Prep 58-36 tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

Navajo Prep, which improved to 12-1 this season, is giving up just 37.8 points a game on defense.

The Lady Eagles had plenty of key stops, swiping at the ball in the passing lanes and along the baselines. And despite a slower start on the scoring end, Navajo Prep pulled ahead for good with some well-timed corners 3s in the second half.

Navajo Prep will play 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kirtland Central.

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Caylynn Lee makes a reverse layup against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland boys edge Piedra Vista

The Broncos won 49-43 tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

Kirtland (8-7) snapped a three-game losing streak, while PV (3-13) still has yet to win a home game this season.

CLOSE

Aztec boys, Newcomb girls reach tournament finals

The Aztec boys opened with a 25-4 run to crush Walatowa Charter 65-24 in today’s Cuba Invitational semifinals, while the Newcomb girls topped Thoreau 60-44 in today’s Santa Fe Indian School tournament semifinals.

Navajo Prep boys fall at Sandia Prep

The Eagles got off to a quick start in the opening minutes, but couldn't hold off the Sundevils in tonight's 60-47 loss in Albuquerque.

Navajo Prep generated a 15-5 lead to start the game, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Lance Morris. However, Sandia Prep took over from there by hitting some key 3s of its own and by getting to the foul line.

Navajo Prep (7-7) has lost four of its last five games.

Aztec girls fall at Taos

The Lady Tigers had another rough game on the scoring end, losing 31-18 tonight.

Aztec's offense is averaging just 20 points a game in its last four overall. Aztec (5-10) has now lost five of its last six games.

Visit www.daily-times.com for the latest basketball scores in and around San Juan County.