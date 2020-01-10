CLOSE
FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles had another strong outing on defense, topping Sandia Prep 58-36 tonight at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.

Navajo Prep, which improved to 12-1 this season, is giving up just 37.8 points a game on defense.

The Lady Eagles had plenty of key stops, swiping at the ball in the passing lanes and along the baselines. And despite a slower start on the scoring end, Navajo Prep pulled ahead for good with some well-timed corners 3s in the second half.

Navajo Prep will play 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kirtland Central.

PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Sandia Prep girls basketball | Jan. 10
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods shoots a free throw against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Tai Tai Woods shoots a free throw against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Sandia Prep's Destiny Archibald tries to take the ball away from Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Sandia Prep's Destiny Archibald tries to take the ball away from Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson sets up a shot against Sandia Prep's Mika Juan during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Aiona Johnson sets up a shot against Sandia Prep's Mika Juan during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Holly Walker fires a 3-pointer against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Holly Walker fires a 3-pointer against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Laila Charley looks to get rid of the ball while on the ground against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Laila Charley looks to get rid of the ball while on the ground against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep's Caylynn Lee makes a reverse layup against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington.
Navajo Prep's Caylynn Lee makes a reverse layup against Sandia Prep during Friday's girls basketball game at the Eagles Nest in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Kirtland boys edge Piedra Vista

    The Broncos won 49-43 tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

    Kirtland (8-7) snapped a three-game losing streak, while PV (3-13) still has yet to win a home game this season.

    Aztec boys, Newcomb girls reach tournament finals

    The Aztec boys opened with a 25-4 run to crush Walatowa Charter 65-24 in today’s Cuba Invitational semifinals, while the Newcomb girls topped Thoreau 60-44 in today’s Santa Fe Indian School tournament semifinals.

    Navajo Prep boys fall at Sandia Prep

    The Eagles got off to a quick start in the opening minutes, but couldn't hold off the Sundevils in tonight's 60-47 loss in Albuquerque.

    Navajo Prep generated a 15-5 lead to start the game, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Lance Morris. However, Sandia Prep took over from there by hitting some key 3s of its own and by getting to the foul line.

    Navajo Prep (7-7) has lost four of its last five games.

    Aztec girls fall at Taos

    The Lady Tigers had another rough game on the scoring end, losing 31-18 tonight.

    Aztec's offense is averaging just 20 points a game in its last four overall. Aztec (5-10) has now lost five of its last six games.

    Visit www.daily-times.com for the latest basketball scores in and around San Juan County.

