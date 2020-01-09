CLOSE

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Lexi Mitchell fights her way to the basket against Capital's Alyssa Martinez (23) and Nikki Cole (22) during Thursday's girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista quickly made amends for Monday’s abysmally slow start, blazing past Capital 71-34 tonight to stay unbeaten.

PV improved to 15-0, its best start to a season under coach Joe Reed.

“We’re happy with the 15-0 start,” Reed said. “Who wouldn’t be?”

The Lady Panthers had Monday’s four-point, first-quarter output etched in their minds, determined to not witness such a start again.

“That’s definitely what (the elite teams) do,” Reed said.

And they didn’t disappoint.

PV pounced on Capital from the start with a 31-8 run.

“It felt good to redeem ourself from (Monday). We were really happy from the start that we had,” forward Lanae Billy said.

Billy had 23 points, while Celina Watson, Bailey Rasmussen and Lexi Mitchell combined for 27 points.

And although PV’s dealt with the injury bug, losing Hallie Blackie to a torn right ACL and currently nursing Elaina Watson’s sprained ankle, the Lady Panthers are still dominating its foes.

More importantly, PV’s still undefeated — something PV doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s not over. It’s a long ride,” said Reed, whose squad will host Bloomfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.