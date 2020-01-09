CLOSE
PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Bayfield boys basketball | Jan. 9
Farmington's Keyshawn Pete dribbles in from the far right corner against Bayfield's Crosby Edwards during Thursday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Isiah Charles drives toward the basket against Bayfield during Thursday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Isiah Charles passes the ball back out to the left corner against Bayfield during Thursday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Bryson Wood attacks the basket against Bayfield's Quintan Hunter during Thursday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Isiah Charles looks to pass the ball down the left side against Bayfield during Thursday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Bayfield's Kacey Chandler dribbles forward against Farmington's Caleb Carrillo during Thursday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Bayfield's Hunter Bayles gets fouled by Farmington's Keyhawn Pete during Thursday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpions did plenty of damage attacking in transition and in the paint, pushing past Bayfield, Colorado, 55-37 tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

    Farmington (7-9) has won back-to-back games.

    FHS will host Miyamura at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

    Shiprock boys top Newcomb

    The Chieftains had a much-needed resurgence on the scoring end, outlasting the Skyhawks 71-59 tonight at NHS.

    Shiprock's now 4-9, while Newcomb dropped to 8-4.

    Aztec boys, Newcomb girls open tournaments strong

    The Aztec boys topped Jemez Valley 68-51 in today's Cuba Invitational opener, while the Newcomb girls hammered Mora 67-37 in today's Santa Fe Indian tournament opener.

    Aztec girls can't get offense going

    The Lady Tigers lost 45-29 to Moriarty tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

