FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpions did plenty of damage attacking in transition and in the paint, pushing past Bayfield, Colorado, 55-37 tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

Farmington (7-9) has won back-to-back games.

FHS will host Miyamura at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Buy Photo Farmington's Bryson Wood attacks the basket against Bayfield's Quintan Hunter during Thursday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Shiprock boys top Newcomb

The Chieftains had a much-needed resurgence on the scoring end, outlasting the Skyhawks 71-59 tonight at NHS.

Shiprock's now 4-9, while Newcomb dropped to 8-4.

Aztec boys, Newcomb girls open tournaments strong

The Aztec boys topped Jemez Valley 68-51 in today's Cuba Invitational opener, while the Newcomb girls hammered Mora 67-37 in today's Santa Fe Indian tournament opener.

Aztec girls can't get offense going

The Lady Tigers lost 45-29 to Moriarty tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.