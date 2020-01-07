CLOSE

FARMINGTON – Piedra Vista, Kirtland Central and Navajo Prep all remain top-ranked girls basketball squads in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center polls.

PV is No. 1 in Class 5A, while Kirtland is 4A’s top-ranked team. Prep is still No. 1 in the latest 3A poll.

The Newcomb boys are ranked third in this week’s 2A boys poll, while the Newcomb girls are No. 4 in the latest 2A girls rankings.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Chaunelle Penn puts up a shot against Aztec during Monday's girls basketball game at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

5A girls

1. Piedra Vista

2. Hobbs

3. Centennial

4. Volcano Vista

5. Sandia

6. Mayfield

7. La Cueva

8. Carlsbad

9. West Mesa

10. Cibola

4A girls

1. Kirtland Central

2. Los Lunas

3. Gallup

4. Silver

5. Highland

6. Pojoaque Valley

7. Española Valley

8. Bernalillo

9. Miyamura

10. Portales

3A girls

1. Navajo Prep

2. Tularosa

3. Tohatchi

4. Santa Fe Indian

5. Tucumcari

6. Socorro

7. West Las Vegas

8. Hatch Valley

9, St. Michael’s

10. Robertson

2A girls

1. Mescalero Apache

2. Peñasco

3. Pecos

4. Newcomb

5. Lordsburg

6. Magdalena

7. Texico

8. Clayton

9. Escalante

10. Mesa Vista

2A boys

1. Pecos

2. Magdalena

3. Newcomb

4. Texico

5. Santa Rosa

6. Estancia

7. Menaul

8. Rehoboth Christian

9. Navajo Pine

10. Mora