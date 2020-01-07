FARMINGTON – Piedra Vista, Kirtland Central and Navajo Prep all remain top-ranked girls basketball squads in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center polls.
PV is No. 1 in Class 5A, while Kirtland is 4A’s top-ranked team. Prep is still No. 1 in the latest 3A poll.
The Newcomb boys are ranked third in this week’s 2A boys poll, while the Newcomb girls are No. 4 in the latest 2A girls rankings.
5A girls
1. Piedra Vista
2. Hobbs
3. Centennial
4. Volcano Vista
5. Sandia
6. Mayfield
7. La Cueva
8. Carlsbad
9. West Mesa
10. Cibola
4A girls
1. Kirtland Central
2. Los Lunas
3. Gallup
4. Silver
5. Highland
6. Pojoaque Valley
7. Española Valley
8. Bernalillo
9. Miyamura
10. Portales
3A girls
1. Navajo Prep
2. Tularosa
3. Tohatchi
4. Santa Fe Indian
5. Tucumcari
6. Socorro
7. West Las Vegas
8. Hatch Valley
9, St. Michael’s
10. Robertson
2A girls
1. Mescalero Apache
2. Peñasco
3. Pecos
4. Newcomb
5. Lordsburg
6. Magdalena
7. Texico
8. Clayton
9. Escalante
10. Mesa Vista
2A boys
1. Pecos
2. Magdalena
3. Newcomb
4. Texico
5. Santa Rosa
6. Estancia
7. Menaul
8. Rehoboth Christian
9. Navajo Pine
10. Mora
