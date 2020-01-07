CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Lady Scorpions stayed ahead of the curve on the scoreboard with some well-timed kick-out 3-pointers and fast-break points, topping Kirtland Central 54-39 tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

Both sides generated key defensive stops early on when dropping back into the paint. Both side also dealt with some sloppy plays trying to get things going.

But in the end, Farmington had multiple possessions that led to that extra key field goal. First came the big 3s out from the corners. Then came the big deflection-turned outlet pass, which led to that extra transition bucket.

FHS improved to 10-4, while Kirtland's now 9-4.

Buy Photo Farmington's Carolyn Thomas attacks the basket against Kirtland Central's Tatelyn Manheimer during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Farmington's Kiiyani Anitielu (23) looks to regain control of the ball against Kirtland Central during Tuesday's girls basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Lady Eagles blast Dulce on road

The Navajo Prep girls cruised to a 72-21 victory tonight, improving to 10-1 on the season.

Bloomfield girls victorious

The Lady Bobcats topped Durango, Colorado, 46-29, tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

Bloomfield (5-7) has won four of its last six games.

FHS boys, PV boys win road games

The Scorpions edged Shiprock 40-36 tonight at the Chieftain Pit, while the Panthers won 50-48 tonight at Miyamura.

Farmington improved to 6-9, while PV improved to 3-12.

Bloomfield boys, Aztec girls fall on road

The Bobcats lost 55-45 tonight at Valencia, while the Lady Tigers lost 51-14 tonight at Tohatchi.