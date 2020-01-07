FARMINGTON – The Farmington Lady Scorpions stayed ahead of the curve on the scoreboard with some well-timed kick-out 3-pointers and fast-break points, topping Kirtland Central 54-39 tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Both sides generated key defensive stops early on when dropping back into the paint. Both side also dealt with some sloppy plays trying to get things going.
But in the end, Farmington had multiple possessions that led to that extra key field goal. First came the big 3s out from the corners. Then came the big deflection-turned outlet pass, which led to that extra transition bucket.
FHS improved to 10-4, while Kirtland's now 9-4.
Lady Eagles blast Dulce on road
The Navajo Prep girls cruised to a 72-21 victory tonight, improving to 10-1 on the season.
Bloomfield girls victorious
The Lady Bobcats topped Durango, Colorado, 46-29, tonight at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield (5-7) has won four of its last six games.
FHS boys, PV boys win road games
The Scorpions edged Shiprock 40-36 tonight at the Chieftain Pit, while the Panthers won 50-48 tonight at Miyamura.
Farmington improved to 6-9, while PV improved to 3-12.
Bloomfield boys, Aztec girls fall on road
The Bobcats lost 55-45 tonight at Valencia, while the Lady Tigers lost 51-14 tonight at Tohatchi.
