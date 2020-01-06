CLOSE

FARMINGTON – Piedra Vista’s abysmal first quarter against Aztec served as a cautionary tale: take no one, and nothing, for granted.

The Lady Panthers scored just four points in the first eight minutes tonight, missing 10 of their first 12 shots.

“It was kind of rough. We’re not that type of team to do that,” forward Lanae Billy said. “We’re going to look back at this moment and try not to do it again… It was definitely a scare.”

PV eventually pulled ahead to win 59-19, but was overcome with embarrassment by how it all began. The Lady Panthers didn’t come out with the usual edge that’s now propelled them to a 14-0 start.

“You’ve got to play with a chip on your shoulder, and we didn’t have the chip on our shoulder tonight that we should have,” coach Joe Reed said. “Luckily, our defense was able to bail us out... I think we kind of overlooked (Aztec) and thought the game was over before we even got in the gym. You can’t overlook anybody.”

With multiple key players intact, PV’s still in contend-now mode. After beating foes like Kirtland Central, Gallup, Mayfield, Los Lunas, Silver and Alamogordo, PV has state title aspirations.

On paper at least, PV won by 40 points because it was supposed to. An easy win over Aztec was a given. Or so PV thought.

“You can’t fall into a lull right now. We’ve got some tough games coming up,” Reed said. “I think the girls were kind of embarrassed by their performance tonight.”

The state tournament’s just two months away, and PV’s determined to not open a game with just four first-quarter points again.

PV’s determined to prevent such a start completely because March would be an unforgiving time to see it repeat itself.

“We worked hard to get to where we are right now,” Billy said.

