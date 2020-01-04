FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers resumed their dominance on the basketball court, blasting Rio Rancho 60-35 on the road today.
Piedra Vista, which is scoring 59.5 points a game and giving up just 35.2 points a game on defense, improved to 13-0 this season. PV is among seven New Mexico basketball programs (boys and girls) that are still unbeaten.
The Lady Panthers will host Aztec at 7 p.m. Monday.
Lady Tiger wrestlers win titles
Aztec’s Makayla Munoz and Princess Altisi both won individual titles in Friday’s Lady Pintos Invitational at Moriarty.
Munoz won back-to-back matches against Moriarty’s Caia Kamplain and Miyamura’s Taniel Espinosa via technical fall to secure the 126-pound title. Altisi pinned Grants’ Kurstain Martinez at the 3:22 mark in the 160-pound championship match.
Aztec girls place third at Rumble in the Jungle hoops tournament
The Lady Tigers edged Rock Point, Arizona 32-25 today at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec (5-6) had a strong weekend on defense, giving up just 30.3 points a game during the tournament.
Aztec boys drop tournament finale
The Tigers couldn’t prolong their momentum on the scoring end, falling 72-40 against Montrose, Colorado today.
Fruita Monument, Colorado, which beat Thoreau 77-49 today, won the boys tournament due to an 11-point advantage over Montrose in head-to-head point differentials.
FHS hoops teams lose games
The Farmington girls couldn’t get things going on the scoring end, falling 50-45 today at Los Alamos. Rio Rancho outscored the Farmington boys 40-18 in the second half, cruising to a 69-44 win today at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
The FHS girls are now 9-4, while the FHS boys dropped to 5-9.
