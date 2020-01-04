CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Lady Panthers resumed their dominance on the basketball court, blasting Rio Rancho 60-35 on the road today.

Piedra Vista, which is scoring 59.5 points a game and giving up just 35.2 points a game on defense, improved to 13-0 this season. PV is among seven New Mexico basketball programs (boys and girls) that are still unbeaten.

The Lady Panthers will host Aztec at 7 p.m. Monday.

Lady Tiger wrestlers win titles

Aztec’s Makayla Munoz and Princess Altisi both won individual titles in Friday’s Lady Pintos Invitational at Moriarty.

Munoz won back-to-back matches against Moriarty’s Caia Kamplain and Miyamura’s Taniel Espinosa via technical fall to secure the 126-pound title. Altisi pinned Grants’ Kurstain Martinez at the 3:22 mark in the 160-pound championship match.

Aztec girls place third at Rumble in the Jungle hoops tournament

The Lady Tigers edged Rock Point, Arizona 32-25 today at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

Aztec (5-6) had a strong weekend on defense, giving up just 30.3 points a game during the tournament.

Aztec boys drop tournament finale

The Tigers couldn’t prolong their momentum on the scoring end, falling 72-40 against Montrose, Colorado today.

Fruita Monument, Colorado, which beat Thoreau 77-49 today, won the boys tournament due to an 11-point advantage over Montrose in head-to-head point differentials.

PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Rio Rancho boys basketball | Jan. 4
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Farmington's Isiah Charles dribbles ball forward against Rio Rancho during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Isiah Charles dribbles ball forward against Rio Rancho during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Bryson Wood slashes in down the right side of the floor with Rio Rancho's Nathan Arroyos (14) in pursuit during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Bryson Wood slashes in down the right side of the floor with Rio Rancho's Nathan Arroyos (14) in pursuit during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Isiah Charles looks to pass the ball back out to the right side against Rio Rancho during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Isiah Charles looks to pass the ball back out to the right side against Rio Rancho during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington coach Larry Chitty looks on as his team faces Rio Rancho during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington coach Larry Chitty looks on as his team faces Rio Rancho during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Rio Rancho's Nathan Arroyos goes on the attack after getting a defensive rebound against Farmington during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Rio Rancho's Nathan Arroyos goes on the attack after getting a defensive rebound against Farmington during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Jay John drives in for a layup against Rio Rancho during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Jay John drives in for a layup against Rio Rancho during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Broden Cahoon attacks the basket against Rio Rancho's Nathan Arroyos during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Farmington's Broden Cahoon attacks the basket against Rio Rancho's Nathan Arroyos during Saturday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    FHS hoops teams lose games

    The Farmington girls couldn’t get things going on the scoring end, falling 50-45 today at Los Alamos. Rio Rancho outscored the Farmington boys 40-18 in the second half, cruising to a 69-44 win today at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.

    The FHS girls are now 9-4, while the FHS boys dropped to 5-9.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE