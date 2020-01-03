CLOSE
PHOTOS: Aztec vs. East Mountain girls basketball | Jan. 2
Aztec's Bessie Davis attacks the basket against East Mountain's Kaylee Baker during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Bessie Davis attacks the basket against East Mountain's Kaylee Baker during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
East Mountain's Cassidy Summers looks to keep control of the ball against Aztec during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
East Mountain's Cassidy Summers looks to keep control of the ball against Aztec during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Hallie Sutherland looks to move inside against East Mountain's Aletha Steen during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Hallie Sutherland looks to move inside against East Mountain's Aletha Steen during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Denym Seabolt attacks the basket against East Mountain's Michelle Carver during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Denym Seabolt attacks the basket against East Mountain's Michelle Carver during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Bessie Davis swipes at the ball and gets a steal against East Mountain during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Bessie Davis swipes at the ball and gets a steal against East Mountain during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Girls

    District 2-5A

    1. Piedra Vista (12-0)

    2. La Cueva (5-1)

    3. Farmington (8-3)

    4. West Mesa (5-2)

    5. Eldorado (3-5)

    District 1-4A

    1. Kirtland Central (9-3)

    2. Miyamura (6-4)

    3. Gallup (5-4)

    4. Aztec (4-5)

    5. Shiprock (4-8)

    6. Bloomfield (3-7)

    District 1-3A

    1. Navajo Prep (9-1)

    2. Zuni (7-1)

    3. Tohatchi (9-3)

    4. Thoreau (6-3)

    5. Crownpoint (5-6)

    6. Wingate (3-5)

    District 1-2A

    1. Newcomb (8-3)

    2. Navajo Pine (3-4)

    3. Rehoboth Christian (2-4)

    4. Northwest (2-6)

    5. Ramah (1-4)

    6. Tse’ Yi’ Gai (1-6)

    7. Dulce (1-9)

    Girls stats through Thursday

    PV’s Lanae Billy’s averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.2 steals through nine games.

    West Mesa’s Emily Burk’s averaging 15.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 6.1 steals through seven games.

    Newcomb’s Shoshanna Begay’s averaging 12.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals through 10 games.

    PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Bloomfield boys basketball | Dec. 17
    Bloomfield's Josh Boehm attacks the basket against Farmington's Keyshawn Pete (11) during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Bloomfield's Josh Boehm attacks the basket against Farmington's Keyshawn Pete (11) during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's Griffin Holman is swarmed by Bloomfield's Cole McDaniel (20) and Josh Boehm (10) during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Griffin Holman is swarmed by Bloomfield's Cole McDaniel (20) and Josh Boehm (10) during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's Bryson Wood fires a 3-pointer against Bloomfield during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Bryson Wood fires a 3-pointer against Bloomfield during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's Isiah Charles dribbles to the left side against Bloomfield during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Isiah Charles dribbles to the left side against Bloomfield during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's William Temples gets fouled Bloomfield's Jeron Gunn during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's William Temples gets fouled Bloomfield's Jeron Gunn during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's Ronald Ladue puts up a shot against Bloomfield's Orrin Chapman during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Ronald Ladue puts up a shot against Bloomfield's Orrin Chapman during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Farmington's Bryson Wood gets a defensive rebound and looks to pass the ball against Bloomfield's Jeron Gunn (5) during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
    Farmington's Bryson Wood gets a defensive rebound and looks to pass the ball against Bloomfield's Jeron Gunn (5) during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
      PHOTOS: Piedra Vista at Clovis boys basketball | Dec. 26
      Piedra Vista guard Devin Reed goes up for the fast break score as Clovis guard Blake Muscato gives chase in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis.
      Piedra Vista guard Devin Reed goes up for the fast break score as Clovis guard Blake Muscato gives chase in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis. Kevin Wilson/Eastern New Mexico News
      Piedra Vista point guard Carter Quintana calls out a play as he is defended by Clovis' John Dawson in the second quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis.
      Piedra Vista point guard Carter Quintana calls out a play as he is defended by Clovis' John Dawson in the second quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis. Kevin Wilson/Eastern New Mexico News
      Piedra Vista's John Dekay drives against Clovis defender Jaden Phillips in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis.
      Piedra Vista's John Dekay drives against Clovis defender Jaden Phillips in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis. Kevin Wilson/Eastern New Mexico News
      Piedra Vista's John Dekay looks for a passing lane against Clovis' Kris Byrd in the second quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis.
      Piedra Vista's John Dekay looks for a passing lane against Clovis' Kris Byrd in the second quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis. Kevin Wilson/Eastern New Mexico News
      Piedra Vista forward Robert David is guarded by Clovis' Josiah Lombrana in the second quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis.
      Piedra Vista forward Robert David is guarded by Clovis' Josiah Lombrana in the second quarter of Thursday's game at Rock Staubus Gymnasium in Clovis. Kevin Wilson/Eastern New Mexico News
        PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Coronado boys basketball | Jan. 2
        Aztec's Caleb Olson dribbles forward against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
        Aztec's Caleb Olson dribbles forward against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
        Aztec's Javier Valenzuela drives in for an and-one layup against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
        Aztec's Javier Valenzuela drives in for an and-one layup against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
        Aztec's Riley Roberts fouls Coronado's Gabe Candelaria during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
        Aztec's Riley Roberts fouls Coronado's Gabe Candelaria during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
        Aztec's Alex Parra puts up a shot against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
        Aztec's Alex Parra puts up a shot against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
        Aztec's Mason Rios looks to move the ball against Coronado's Anthony Jaramillo during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
        Aztec's Mason Rios looks to move the ball against Coronado's Anthony Jaramillo during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
          Boys

          District 2-5A

          1. Eldorado (7-0)

          2. La Cueva (4-3)

          3. Farmington (5-7)

          4. West Mesa (3-5)

          5. Piedra Vista (2-10)

          District 1-4A

          1.Gallup (8-2)

          2. Kirtland Central (7-6)

          3. Bloomfield (4-6)

          4. Aztec (3-5)

          5. Tie between Miyamura (3-7) and Shiprock (3-7)

          District 1-3A

          1. Navajo Prep (6-5)

          2. Tie between Thoreau (5-5), Zuni (6-6) and Tohatchi (6-6)

          5. Crownpoint (3-9)

          6. Wingate (0-6)

          District 1-2A

          1. Rehoboth Christian (5-1)

          2. Tie between Tse’ Yi’ Gai (8-3) and Newcomb (8-3)

          4. Navajo Pine (7-3)

          5. Dulce (3-6)

          6. Ramah (3-7)

          7. Northwest (1-10)

          Boys stats through Thursday

          Newcomb’s Deondre Begay is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.3 steals through 11 games.

