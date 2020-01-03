Girls
District 2-5A
1. Piedra Vista (12-0)
2. La Cueva (5-1)
3. Farmington (8-3)
4. West Mesa (5-2)
5. Eldorado (3-5)
District 1-4A
1. Kirtland Central (9-3)
2. Miyamura (6-4)
3. Gallup (5-4)
4. Aztec (4-5)
5. Shiprock (4-8)
6. Bloomfield (3-7)
District 1-3A
1. Navajo Prep (9-1)
2. Zuni (7-1)
3. Tohatchi (9-3)
4. Thoreau (6-3)
5. Crownpoint (5-6)
6. Wingate (3-5)
District 1-2A
1. Newcomb (8-3)
2. Navajo Pine (3-4)
3. Rehoboth Christian (2-4)
4. Northwest (2-6)
5. Ramah (1-4)
6. Tse’ Yi’ Gai (1-6)
7. Dulce (1-9)
Girls stats through Thursday
PV’s Lanae Billy’s averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.2 steals through nine games.
West Mesa’s Emily Burk’s averaging 15.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 6.1 steals through seven games.
Newcomb’s Shoshanna Begay’s averaging 12.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals through 10 games.
Boys
District 2-5A
1. Eldorado (7-0)
2. La Cueva (4-3)
3. Farmington (5-7)
4. West Mesa (3-5)
5. Piedra Vista (2-10)
District 1-4A
1.Gallup (8-2)
2. Kirtland Central (7-6)
3. Bloomfield (4-6)
4. Aztec (3-5)
5. Tie between Miyamura (3-7) and Shiprock (3-7)
District 1-3A
1. Navajo Prep (6-5)
2. Tie between Thoreau (5-5), Zuni (6-6) and Tohatchi (6-6)
5. Crownpoint (3-9)
6. Wingate (0-6)
District 1-2A
1. Rehoboth Christian (5-1)
2. Tie between Tse’ Yi’ Gai (8-3) and Newcomb (8-3)
4. Navajo Pine (7-3)
5. Dulce (3-6)
6. Ramah (3-7)
7. Northwest (1-10)
Boys stats through Thursday
Newcomb’s Deondre Begay is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.3 steals through 11 games.
