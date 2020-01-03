CLOSE

Girls

District 2-5A

1. Piedra Vista (12-0)

2. La Cueva (5-1)

3. Farmington (8-3)

4. West Mesa (5-2)

5. Eldorado (3-5)

District 1-4A

1. Kirtland Central (9-3)

2. Miyamura (6-4)

3. Gallup (5-4)

4. Aztec (4-5)

5. Shiprock (4-8)

6. Bloomfield (3-7)

Buy Photo Aztec's Denym Seabolt attacks the basket against East Mountain's Michelle Carver during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

District 1-3A

1. Navajo Prep (9-1)

2. Zuni (7-1)

3. Tohatchi (9-3)

4. Thoreau (6-3)

5. Crownpoint (5-6)

6. Wingate (3-5)

District 1-2A

1. Newcomb (8-3)

2. Navajo Pine (3-4)

3. Rehoboth Christian (2-4)

4. Northwest (2-6)

5. Ramah (1-4)

6. Tse’ Yi’ Gai (1-6)

7. Dulce (1-9)

Girls stats through Thursday

PV’s Lanae Billy’s averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.2 steals through nine games.

West Mesa’s Emily Burk’s averaging 15.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 6.1 steals through seven games.

Newcomb’s Shoshanna Begay’s averaging 12.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals through 10 games.

Boys

District 2-5A

1. Eldorado (7-0)

2. La Cueva (4-3)

3. Farmington (5-7)

4. West Mesa (3-5)

5. Piedra Vista (2-10)

District 1-4A

1.Gallup (8-2)

2. Kirtland Central (7-6)

3. Bloomfield (4-6)

4. Aztec (3-5)

5. Tie between Miyamura (3-7) and Shiprock (3-7)

Buy Photo Aztec's Mason Rios looks to move the ball against Coronado's Anthony Jaramillo during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

District 1-3A

1. Navajo Prep (6-5)

2. Tie between Thoreau (5-5), Zuni (6-6) and Tohatchi (6-6)

5. Crownpoint (3-9)

6. Wingate (0-6)

District 1-2A

1. Rehoboth Christian (5-1)

2. Tie between Tse’ Yi’ Gai (8-3) and Newcomb (8-3)

4. Navajo Pine (7-3)

5. Dulce (3-6)

6. Ramah (3-7)

7. Northwest (1-10)

Boys stats through Thursday

Newcomb’s Deondre Begay is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.3 steals through 11 games.