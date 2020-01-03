CLOSE

FARMINGTON – Farmington and Bloomfield both had dominant outings in tonight’s girls basketball action.

The Lady Scorpions crushed Hope Christian 79-54 in Albuquerque, while the Lady Bobcats hammered Valencia 62-38 at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

Farmington improved to 9-3, while Bloomfield improved to 4-7.

Aztec boys victorious on Day 2 of Rumble in the Jungle tournament

The Tigers topped Thoreau 73-56 tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. The Aztec girls, meanwhile, lost 39-26 against Montrose, Colorado in tonight’s girls bracket semifinals.

Visit daily-times.com for the latest updates from tournament action.

FHS boys, PV boys both fall at home

The Scorpions struggled to knock down key shots late, falling 75-67 in overtime against Rio Grande tonight at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Rio Rancho cruised past the Panthers 88-39 tonight at Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse in Farmington.

Kirtland boys, Bloomfield boys fall on road

The Broncos lost 64-62 tonight at St. Pius, while the Bobcats lost 64-53 tonight at Durango, Colorado.

Shiprock boys’ scoring woes continue

The Chieftains lost 59-45 today at West Las Vegas.

Shiprock (3-8) is averaging just 44.5 points in its last four games overall.