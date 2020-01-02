CLOSE

AZTEC — The Aztec boys and girls both opened the Rumble in the Jungle basketball tournament in dominating fashion tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

The AHS boys hammered Coronado 79-39, while the AHS girls opened on a 24-4 run and cruised to a 63-27 win over East Mountain.

Both Aztec squads kept swiping at the ball on defense and created plenty of scoring chances. Both squads also had height advantages attacking the boards on both ends of the floor.

Buy Photo Aztec's Alex Parra puts up a shot against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Aztec's Bessie Davis swipes at the ball and gets a steal against East Mountain during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Bloomfield girls fall at Tohatchi

The Lady Bobcats lost 62-49 on the road tonight. Tohatchi took control with an 11-2 run early in the third quarter.

