CLOSE
PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Coronado boys basketball | Jan. 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Aztec's Caleb Olson dribbles forward against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Caleb Olson dribbles forward against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Javier Valenzuela drives in for an and-one layup against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Javier Valenzuela drives in for an and-one layup against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Riley Roberts fouls Coronado's Gabe Candelaria during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Riley Roberts fouls Coronado's Gabe Candelaria during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Alex Parra puts up a shot against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Alex Parra puts up a shot against Coronado during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Mason Rios looks to move the ball against Coronado's Anthony Jaramillo during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Aztec's Mason Rios looks to move the ball against Coronado's Anthony Jaramillo during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    AZTEC — The Aztec boys and girls both opened the Rumble in the Jungle basketball tournament in dominating fashion tonight at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

    The AHS boys hammered Coronado 79-39, while the AHS girls opened on a 24-4 run and cruised to a 63-27 win over East Mountain.

    Both Aztec squads kept swiping at the ball on defense and created plenty of scoring chances. Both squads also had height advantages attacking the boards on both ends of the floor.

    Bloomfield girls fall at Tohatchi

    The Lady Bobcats lost 62-49 on the road tonight. Tohatchi took control with an 11-2 run early in the third quarter.

    Visit www.daily-times.com for the latest basketball results in and around San Juan County.

    PHOTOS: Aztec vs. East Mountain girls basketball | Jan. 2
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Aztec's Bessie Davis attacks the basket against East Mountain's Kaylee Baker during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
    Aztec's Bessie Davis attacks the basket against East Mountain's Kaylee Baker during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    East Mountain's Cassidy Summers looks to keep control of the ball against Aztec during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
    East Mountain's Cassidy Summers looks to keep control of the ball against Aztec during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Aztec's Hallie Sutherland looks to move inside against East Mountain's Aletha Steen during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
    Aztec's Hallie Sutherland looks to move inside against East Mountain's Aletha Steen during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Aztec's Denym Seabolt attacks the basket against East Mountain's Michelle Carver during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
    Aztec's Denym Seabolt attacks the basket against East Mountain's Michelle Carver during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Aztec's Bessie Davis swipes at the ball and gets a steal against East Mountain during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
    Aztec's Bessie Davis swipes at the ball and gets a steal against East Mountain during Thursday's "Rumble in the Jungle" tournament opener at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE