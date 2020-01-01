FARMINGTON — Three San Juan County girls basketball squads opened the 2020 calendar year atop their respective classifications.
Piedra Vista’s still No. 1 in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 5A girls poll. Kirtland Central is No. 1 in 4A for a second straight week, while Navajo Prep finally ascended to No. 1 in Class 3A.
PV (12-0) is fresh off winning the Kiwanis Invitational girls title last weekend in Alamogordo, while Prep (9-1) won the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational last weekend in Albuquerque.
Kirtland (9-3) has key wins over foes like Los Lunas and Capital, plus the Hobbs Holiday Tournament consolation title.
Newcomb boys and girls still ranked
The Newcomb boys are No. 3 in this week’s 2A boys rankings, while the Newcomb girls are No. 4 in the latest 2A girls poll.
5A girls rankings
1. Piedra Vista
2. Hobbs
3. Centennial
4. Volcano Vista
5. Mayfield
6. Sandia
7. La Cueva
8. West Mesa
9. Carlsbad
10. Cleveland
4A girls rankings
1. Kirtland Central
2. Los Lunas
3. Gallup
4. Highland
5. Pojoaque Valley
6. Española Valley
7. Silver
8. Miyamura
9. Bernalillo
10. Portales
3A girls rankings
1. Navajo Prep
2. Tularosa
3. Santa Fe Indian
4. Tohatchi
5. Socorro
6. Robertson
7. Hatch Valley
8. Tucumari
9. West Las Vegas
10. St. Michael’s
2A girls rankings
1. Mescalero Apache
2. Peñasco
3. Pecos
4. Newcomb
5. Lordsburg
6. Magdalena
7. Texico
8. Clayton
9. Cloudcroft
10. Questa
2A boys rankings
1. Pecos
2. Magdalena
3. Newcomb
4. Texico
5. Santa Rosa
6. Estancia
7. Menaul
8. Eunice
9. Rehoboth Christian
10. Escalante
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments