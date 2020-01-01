CLOSE

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Monique Shim looks to get a defensive stop against Piedra Vista's Elaina Watson on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Bronco Arena in Kirtland. PV, Kirtland and Navajo Prep are all ranked No. 1 in this week’s girls basketball polls. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Three San Juan County girls basketball squads opened the 2020 calendar year atop their respective classifications.

Piedra Vista’s still No. 1 in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 5A girls poll. Kirtland Central is No. 1 in 4A for a second straight week, while Navajo Prep finally ascended to No. 1 in Class 3A.

PV (12-0) is fresh off winning the Kiwanis Invitational girls title last weekend in Alamogordo, while Prep (9-1) won the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational last weekend in Albuquerque.

Kirtland (9-3) has key wins over foes like Los Lunas and Capital, plus the Hobbs Holiday Tournament consolation title.

Newcomb boys and girls still ranked

The Newcomb boys are No. 3 in this week’s 2A boys rankings, while the Newcomb girls are No. 4 in the latest 2A girls poll.

5A girls rankings

1. Piedra Vista

2. Hobbs

3. Centennial

4. Volcano Vista

5. Mayfield

6. Sandia

7. La Cueva

8. West Mesa

9. Carlsbad

10. Cleveland

4A girls rankings

1. Kirtland Central

2. Los Lunas

3. Gallup

4. Highland

5. Pojoaque Valley

6. Española Valley

7. Silver

8. Miyamura

9. Bernalillo

10. Portales

3A girls rankings

1. Navajo Prep

2. Tularosa

3. Santa Fe Indian

4. Tohatchi

5. Socorro

6. Robertson

7. Hatch Valley

8. Tucumari

9. West Las Vegas

10. St. Michael’s

2A girls rankings

1. Mescalero Apache

2. Peñasco

3. Pecos

4. Newcomb

5. Lordsburg

6. Magdalena

7. Texico

8. Clayton

9. Cloudcroft

10. Questa

2A boys rankings

1. Pecos

2. Magdalena

3. Newcomb

4. Texico

5. Santa Rosa

6. Estancia

7. Menaul

8. Eunice

9. Rehoboth Christian

10. Escalante