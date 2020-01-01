CLOSE

Bloomfield's Halle Payne attacks the basket against Pojoaque Valley on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Bobcat Gym in Bloomfield.

FARMINGTON — A handful of San Juan County basketball squads opened the new campaign on a somewhat rough note, but January presents them ample opportunity to make up some ground in the standings.

Here's a breakdown of teams that can start turning the corner because of some winnable games still to come:

Bloomfield girls

The Lady Bobcats (3-6) will return to the hardwood Thursday at Tohatchi and then host Valencia on Friday.

Bloomfield tallied wins over 4A foes Albuquerque Academy and Goddard over the holiday break, and BHS would benefit from every quality victory it can get prior to district.

Wins against such competition would be another big step toward possibly returning to the 4A state playoffs in March.

Aztec girls

The Lady Tigers will host Moriarty on Jan. 9 before traveling to Taos the following night.

Aztec (3-5) already beat Moriarty during the Alice King Tournament opener earlier in the season, and another 4A win (or two) can give AHS more reason to envision potentially being back in the playoff conversations.

Farmington's Isiah Charles dribbles to the left side against Bloomfield on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. FHS will play six of its nine January games at home.

Farmington boys

FHS (5-7) will play at home in six of its nine games in January.

Farmington has two winnable home games on deck with Bayfield, Colorado and Miyamura, plus two winnable road games at Shiprock and Aztec.

This weekend alone is also big for the Scorpions, who host Rio Rancho on Saturday. Both sides are currently in the hunt for a 5A playoff spot, and a win over the Rams would look good on Farmington's résumé.

Shiprock girls turning the corner

After an 0-5 start, the Lady Chieftains (4-8) beat foes like Robertson and Oñate.

Shiprock will be at the Hope Christian tournament this month, which serves as another avenue to gain serious momentum entering district play.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times.