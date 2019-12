CLOSE

Buy Photo Farmington's Ronald Ladue puts up a shot against Bloomfield's Orrin Chapman during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Jan. 2

Bloomfield girls at Tohatchi, 7 p.m.

Rumble in the Jungle tournament at Aztec (Day 1), TBA

Jan. 3

Shiprock boys at West Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

Kirtland Central boys at St. Pius, 4 p.m.

Northwest doubleheader at Red Valley Cove, Arizona, 5 p.m.

PIedra Vista boys vs. Rio Rancho, 7 p.m.

Farmington boys vs. Highland, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield girls vs. Valencia, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield boys at Durango, Colorado, 7 p.m.

Farmington girls at Hope Christian, 7 p.m.

Rumble in the Jungle tournament at Aztec (Day 2), TBA

Jan. 4

Farmington girls at Los Alamos, 1 p.m.

PV boys vs. Highland, 2:30 p.m.

Farmington boys vs. Rio Rancho, 3 p.m.

PV girls at Rio Rancho, 3 p.m.

Rumble in the Jungle tournament at Aztec (Day 3), TBA

Jan. 7

Northwest doubleheader at Whitehorse, Utah, 5:30 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls at Dulce, 6:30 p.m.

Farmington girls vs. Kirtland, 7 p.m.

PV boys vs. Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep boys vs. Dulce, 7 p.m.

Shiprock boys vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield girls vs. Durango, Colorado, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield boys at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Aztec girls at Tohatchi, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8

Shiprock girls vs. Navajo Prep, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9

PV girls vs. Capital, 7 p.m.

Farmington boys vs. Bayfield, Colorado, 7 p.m.

Aztec girls vs. Moriarty, 7 p.m.

Newcomb boys vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.

Aztec boys, Northwest girls at Cuba Invitational (Day 1), TBA

Newcomb girls at Santa Fe Indian tournament (Day 1), TBA

Jan. 10

Aztec girls at Taos, 6 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls vs. Sandia Prep, 6:30 p.m.

PV boys vs. Kirtland, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep boys at Sandia Prep, 7 p.m.

Aztec boys, Northwest girls at Cuba Invitational (Day 2), TBA

Newcomb girls at SFI tournament (Day 2), TBA

Jan. 11

Farmington girls vs. Tohatchi, 2 p.m.

Newcomb boys vs. Rehoboth Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Aztec boys, Northwest girls at Cuba Invitational (Day 3), TBA

Newcomb girls at SFI tournament (Day 3), TBA

Kirtland girls at Espanola Valley, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14

Northwest doubleheader vs. Newcomb, 6 p.m.

Kirtland girls vs. Navajo Prep, 7 p.m.

PV girls vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield boys vs. PV, 7 p.m.

Farmington boys vs. Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Farmington girls at Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16

Kirtland girls vs. Valencia, 6 p.m.

Northwest doubleheader at Navajo Pine, 6 p.m.

Aztec boys vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

Kirtland boys at Grants, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls at Crownpoint, 7 p.m.

Shiprock boys and girls, Bloomfield boys and girls at Hope Christian Invitational (Day 1), TBA

Newcomb boys at Santa Rosa Lions Classic (Day 1), TBA

Jan. 17

Navajo Prep boys vs. Crownpoint, 7 p.m.

PV girls at Albuquerque High, 7 p.m.

Farmington girls at Sandia, 7 p.m.

Shiprock boys and girls, Bloomfield boys and girls at Hope Christian Invitational (Day 2), TBA

Newcomb boys at Santa Rosa Lions Classic (Day 2), TBA

Jan. 18

Farmington girls at Atrisco Heritage, 2 p.m.

Newcomb girls vs. Rehoboth Christian, 3:30 p.m.

PV girls at Sandia, 2:30 p.m.

Northwest doubleheader vs. Ramah, 4 p.m.

Aztec girls at Hatch Valley, 4 p.m.

PV boys vs. Aztec, 7 p.m.

Shiprock boys and girls, Bloomfield boys and girls at Hope Christian Invitational (Day 3), TBA

Newcomb boys at Santa Rosa Lions Classic (Day 3), TBA

Jan. 21

Newcomb doubleheader vs. Ramah, 6 p.m.

Northwest doubleheader at Pine Hill, 6 p.m.

Farmington girls vs. La Cueva, 7 p.m.

PV girls vs. Eldorado, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls vs. Wingate, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield girls vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.

Shiprock boys vs. Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Aztec boys vs. Miyamura, 7 p.m.

PV boys at Eldorado, 7 p.m.

Farmington boys at La Cueva, 7 p.m.

Kirtland boys at Grants, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22

Navajo Prep boys at Wingate, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23

Northwest doubleheader at Tse’ Yi’ Gai, 4 p.m.

Newcomb girls vs. Dulce, 6:30 p.m.

Newcomb boys at Dulce, 6:30 p.m.

Bloomfield girls vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.

Kirtland girls vs. Gallup, 7 p.m.

Aztec girls at Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls at Tohatchi, 7 p.m.

PV girls at West Mesa, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24

Kirtland boys vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield boys vs. Aztec, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep boys vs. Tohatchi, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25

Farmington boys vs. Eldorado, 2:30 p.m.

PV boys vs. West Mesa, 2:30 p.m.

Farmington girls at Eldorado, 2:30 p.m.

Northwest doubleheader vs. Rehoboth Christian, 4 p.m.

Newcomb boys vs. Tse’ Yi’ Gai, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomfield girls vs. Aztec, 7 p.m.

Shiprock girls vs. Kirtland, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28

Northwest doubleheader vs. Dulce, 3 p.m.

Newcomb boys vs. Navajo Pine, 4:30 p.m.

Shiprock boys vs. Aztec, 7 p.m.

Kirtland boys vs. Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Farmington boys vs. West Mesa, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield boys vs. Gallup, 7 p.m.

Farmington girls at West Mesa, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls at Thoreau, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29

Navajo Prep boys vs. Thoreau, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30

Newcomb doubleheader vs. Northwest, 6 p.m.

PV boys vs. La Cueva, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep girls vs. Zuni, 7 p.m.

Aztec girls vs. Shiprock, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield girls vs. Gallup, 7 p.m.

Kirtland girls at Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31

Aztec boys vs. Kirtland, 7 p.m.

Shiprock boys at Gallup, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield boys at Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep boys at Zuni, 7 p.m.

